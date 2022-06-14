ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan Police Give Tips on How to Not Be the Next Victim of a Catalytic Converter Theft

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

It seems like at least a few times a year we hear of a string of thefts, where the things being stolen are catalytic converters. This vehicle part is responsible for changing the harmful compounds from...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested For Allegedly Punching Fond Du Lac Police Officer

A 29-year-old Hilbert man has been taken into custody for allegedly punching a Fond du Lac police officer. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released but one of the charges to be filed against him is an 18th offense of operating while revoked. The incident started Thursday at about...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Charged in Green Bay Shooting

An arrest has been made, and charges filed in the recent shooting case in Green Bay. 21-year-old Dashaun Clark is facing two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Homicide, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm for the incident that occurred on June 8th. Officers responded to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Sheriff Expresses Personal Views on Gun Ownership

Proposed new laws on gun ownership and possession have resurfaced lately following a string of mass shootings in this country. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program early this week, Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig voiced his opinion on the ownership of so-called military-style weapons for private citizens.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan, WI
Crime & Safety
Sheboygan, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Teacher Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Female Students

A 36-year-old Sheboygan man, and teacher at Roncalli Middle School, has been arrested and accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classrooms with his phone. Charges referred to The District Attorney’s Office against Gregory Melin include Representations Depicting Nudity and Disorderly Conduct. Sheboygan Police contacted The...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced for 2020 Murder Case

A 41-year-old Manitowoc man has been sentenced for a 2020 homicide. Craig W. Holtz pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide back in March, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to 25 years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision. Holtz was arrested in August...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Craig W. Holtz, 41, Manitowoc, 1st degree intentional homicide on 8/20/20, Guilty plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of forty-five (45) years. That is twenty-five (25) years initial confinement, followed by twenty (20) years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentences presently being served on case no: 17 CF 111 and 14 CF 210. The defendant is not eligible for either of the prison programs. The defendant has credit for 642 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 5) have no contact with victim’s family; 6) maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same. The restitution matter is being held open for a period of time. Court orders that the $1,000.00 cash bail on file by held until restitution is determined so that it can be applied.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Fire Causes Significant Damage

A fire in Appleton caused significant damage to a home in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The call came in reporting the fire at around 7:45 p.m., and the caller noted that the residents were evacuating the home. Heavy smoke was reported to be billowing from the second story...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Honda Cr V#Property Crime#Jeep Patriot#Chevrolet#Chrysler
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– A little bit of rain didn’t stop golfers at the “Swing Into Summer” fundraiser this past Saturday. Click here to hear more from event organizer Sarah Larson. – The Manitowoc branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a golf fundraiser this coming weekend. Click here for more details.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Road Closure Announced for Next Week in Manitowoc

Starting next week, a section of Manitowoc’s Meadow Lane will be closed for a reconstruction project. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, the section of the roadway between South 35th Street and Broadway Street will be closed starting on Monday so crews can begin the project, which will take place on both sides of the railroad tracks.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

31-Year-Old Defendant Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Reckless Homicide

A 31-year-old defendant has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in Fond du Lac County. Denell Logan reached the plea agreement with prosecutors after they reduced the charge he faced from first-degree intentional homicide. He will be sentenced in October. Co-defendant Callie Bender is scheduled to return...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Calumet County Paving Project to Affect Traffic in Kiel

A road paving project in Calumet County is going to affect traffic in Kiel next week. The County Highway Department has announced that they will be paving County Road HH between Highway J and Highway 32 in Kiel starting next Tuesday. There will still be access to residential and business...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Looking for Public Input on the Comprehensive Plan

The City of Manitowoc is updating its Comprehensive Plan, and they would like the public’s input. The Comprehensive Plan is a tool municipalities use to help guide city officials through growth and development, and Manitowoc’s is a 20-year plan. You can help shape the future of the Clipper...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns near Tomah and Mauston, with power knocked out to more than 70,000 customers Wednesday evening. Damage was done to the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston with trees and powerlines known down near the hospital. In the middle of the severe storm,...
seehafernews.com

Storm Cleanup Continues, Power Still Out in Many Places

The cleanup efforts from this week’s storm are now entering their second day, and many are still without power. Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies have been working diligently to restore power to all of their customers. In fact, according to Matt Cullen, the Senior Communications Specialist for WEC...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Robert W. Rathsack

Robert “Bob” W. Rathsack, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his residence. Bob was born in Manitowoc on February 16, 1931 to Robert L. and Esther Koeller Rathsack. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the class of 1950. During high school, Bob worked at the Penguin Drive-In, Mirro Aluminum during summer vacation and also helped the local farmers. He entered the National Guard while in high school in January of 1949 and went to Camp McCoy for training. Bob was a member of Company E, 127th Infantry and was honorably discharged in September of 1950. He joined the United States Navy on August 23, 1950 and went on to basic training at Great Lakes in Illinois. Following basic training, Bob was immediately deployed to Key West, FL. For the next 2 years he was stationed at Norfolk, VA and served on the USS Mt Olympus and traveled the Atlantic. Bob was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in July of 1954. On May 1, 1951 he married Rosemary Helwig at St. Mary’s Church rectory in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2021 after 70 years of marriage. After the Navy, Bob went back to work for Mirro Aluminum. He also worked for Vernon Webb’s Texaco station, Kortas Automotive until he was asked to join Burger Boat Company and worked there for the next 27 years. After retiring from Burger Boat, he worked part-time at First Chrysler, Frank Spatcheck’s auto garage, and Park Lawn/Rivers Bend Nursing Home doing maintenance until his retirement at age 80. In 1964, he and Rosemary had built a home near Branch, WI. Bob then volunteered with the Branch Firefighters and helped build the fireman’s park and ball field. He also was a Deputy Sheriff of Manitowoc County while residing in Branch. Bob enjoyed the cottage and mobile home in Park Falls and later on at Pembine. They also enjoyed traveling and took many trips to Florida, Arizona and the World’s Fair in Tennessee. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman, served as Past President of Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club, and enjoyed trap shooting.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy