Sheboygan Police Give Tips on How to Not Be the Next Victim of a Catalytic Converter Theft

Robert “Bob” W. Rathsack, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his residence. Bob was born in Manitowoc on February 16, 1931 to Robert L. and Esther Koeller Rathsack. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the class of 1950. During high school, Bob worked at the Penguin Drive-In, Mirro Aluminum during summer vacation and also helped the local farmers. He entered the National Guard while in high school in January of 1949 and went to Camp McCoy for training. Bob was a member of Company E, 127th Infantry and was honorably discharged in September of 1950. He joined the United States Navy on August 23, 1950 and went on to basic training at Great Lakes in Illinois. Following basic training, Bob was immediately deployed to Key West, FL. For the next 2 years he was stationed at Norfolk, VA and served on the USS Mt Olympus and traveled the Atlantic. Bob was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in July of 1954. On May 1, 1951 he married Rosemary Helwig at St. Mary’s Church rectory in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2021 after 70 years of marriage. After the Navy, Bob went back to work for Mirro Aluminum. He also worked for Vernon Webb’s Texaco station, Kortas Automotive until he was asked to join Burger Boat Company and worked there for the next 27 years. After retiring from Burger Boat, he worked part-time at First Chrysler, Frank Spatcheck’s auto garage, and Park Lawn/Rivers Bend Nursing Home doing maintenance until his retirement at age 80. In 1964, he and Rosemary had built a home near Branch, WI. Bob then volunteered with the Branch Firefighters and helped build the fireman’s park and ball field. He also was a Deputy Sheriff of Manitowoc County while residing in Branch. Bob enjoyed the cottage and mobile home in Park Falls and later on at Pembine. They also enjoyed traveling and took many trips to Florida, Arizona and the World’s Fair in Tennessee. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman, served as Past President of Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club, and enjoyed trap shooting.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO