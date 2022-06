"Don't leave a message because my voicemail will eat it." Voicemail, just like faxes, may be becoming a bit archaic due to the prevalence of other forms of messaging, such as email and SMS. But it is obviously still around and many people still use it. I personally use it to avoid talking to people I don’t like (“sorry, the voicemail ate your message.”) But if your voicemail suddenly dies on you, do you have options? Of course you do. Before resigning yourself to having to talk to your mother, here are some things you can try if voicemail is not working on your iPhone.

