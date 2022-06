On a vinyl record I've got the Dire Straits album Brothers In Arms and it includes a longer version of Money For Nothing which never gets played on radio stations where you normally hear the song such as Absolute 80s and Greatest Hits Radio. The longer version includes a longer intro and another verse which uses the word **** which is removed from the regular version. Wonder if any radio stations have played that version over the years. However I do know that Absolute Classic Rock did have the longer version of Meatloaf's Bat Out Of Hell in their playlist where Absolute 70s played the normal version. Would like to know how many popular songs have longer versions and how often a radio station plays them.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO