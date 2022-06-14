Police: 14-year-old Kan. boy critically injured in shooting

Two people were arrested after police responded to a home in Bel Aire Thursday eveing. Officers were called to a home near 45th and Woodlawn, after police got information about a parole absconder and someone else with warrants. Both people were arrested without incident. A statement from Bel Aire Police says multiple officers and police dogs were used to take the people into custody.

