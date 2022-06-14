ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: 14-year-old Kan. boy critically injured in shooting

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. Just before 1p.m., police responded to reports of a...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Witness says Wichita murder followed racial slurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A court document released Friday details the investigation into a Wichita murder over Memorial Day weekend. Roger Gale Jr., 27, of Wichita, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Emmanuel Hardy, 30, of Wichita. Hardy was found fatally injured at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas deputies cleared in woman's shooting death

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — The Cowley County Attorney says three sheriff's deputies who fatally shot a woman near Winfield in April were justified in their actions. KAKE-TV reports County Attorney Larry Schwartz says in a report that the shooting of Andrea Barrow was “lawful and justified." Schwartz's report says the deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle when they encountered Barrow, of Arkansas City, who was acting erratically.
WINFIELD, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby water park

Note: This story has been updated for further clarification. DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Fire and Rescue was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, less than two minutes after a report of a drowning. Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved […]
DERBY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Bel Aire

Two people were arrested after police responded to a home in Bel Aire Thursday eveing. Officers were called to a home near 45th and Woodlawn, after police got information about a parole absconder and someone else with warrants. Both people were arrested without incident. A statement from Bel Aire Police says multiple officers and police dogs were used to take the people into custody.
BEL AIRE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ems
KWCH.com

Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large Wichita police presence in the Planeview neighborhood Tuesday night included Hazmat response with the Wichita Fire Department also at the scene in the 3900 block of East Roseberry Street, near Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard. Our photojournalist at the scene witnessed a Hazmat team...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man charged in fatal hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed Kurt Krueger in west Wichita last month. Latrell Thompson, of Wichita, has been charged by a judge in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, June 13, with one count of failure to stop at an accident; reasonably known to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Wichita police ask for help in identifying pet thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief. In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below. According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

43 dogs taken from hoarding situation in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 40 dogs have been taken from an animal hoarding situation in central Wichita. Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), with the help of the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH), took the initiative to help the man and his 43 beagle-mixes. “He wanted […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is overflowing with cats and dogs. On Saturday, they held a $25 adopt a dog event to help with the problem. People were lined up out the door when the humane society opened. They could adopt any adult dog six months and older for $25. […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Governor honors Kansas veterans at columbarium wall dedication

WINFIELD – Governor Laura Kelly joined the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs on Flag Da, to commemorate the expansion of the columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. With this dedication and ribbon-cutting, the Winfield Cemetery will continue to be able to offer the columbarium wall option for internments that will last a decade or more.
WINFIELD, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy