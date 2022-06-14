ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Why There Needs to be No More ‘Days’ in the Magic Valley

By Jeff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing the Magic Valley is extremely good at is putting on local events. It does not matter the weather or time of year, Twin Falls and the Magic Valley will find a reason to have a parade, fireworks, a block party, or any reason to gather as a community to...

98.3 The Snake

Enjoy Summer Nights in the Magic Valley Watching Movies Outdoors

Although some nights may be cooler than others and the weather goes from hot to cold within hours, for the most part, it is beginning to feel like summer. With the warmer nights happening and events picking up all over the Magic Valley, there is one thing that many of us look forward to in the summertime and that is watching movies under the stars. No matter where you grew up, odds are at some point you have gone to a park, a pool, or a drive-in and enjoyed a movie outside in the summer, and in the Magic Valley, it is no different.
BUHL, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake

Don’t Miss Dads & Donuts at a New Location Near Twin Falls

Father's Day is this weekend and it can often be overwhelming to figure out what to do with your dad. If he doesn't play golf or enjoy fishing or hunting, it can make it tough, but perhaps the best idea is to spend the day with him and have him enjoy watching you have fun instead. There are great ways to spend time bonding and having fun, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a great way for a dad and his child to enjoy some time making memories. There is also food involved.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Fireworks are a No-No on Idaho’s Forest Service Land

Don’t even think about it. Fireworks don’t mix with government lands. With Independence Day approaching, please use some common sense. After a couple of days of warm weather, strong winds on Sunday will spell dry conditions. Terry Thompson is a spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game. He says the cheatgrass between Jerome and Twin Falls is already dry. Thompson appeared on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Find Tons Of Fluorescent Thundereggs Off Hwy 93 Near Twin Falls

With the price of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho averaging over $5, this summer might be better enjoyed by taking shorter trips out of Twin Falls that offer exciting opportunities. For those who like to hunt for rocks in the Gem State, there's a site 40 miles south of Twin Falls that is said to yield one of the largest concentrations of a unique stone made up of volcanic ash and traces of agate.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

LOOK: This Beautiful Historic Oakley House Has Unique Double Porch

A historic home in Southern Idaho was recently updated and renovated and placed on the market for someone looking to own a piece of American history. The house is located at 592 W 1700 S, in Oakley and it is beautiful. The structure was built in 1906 but you wouldn’t guess that by the way it looks now. Everything has been updated inside while the exterior still has that classic look. It also has an amazing double porch and a full acre of land.
OAKLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Community Engagement and Career Event in Twin Falls

There will be a community engagement and career event taking place at Twin Falls City Park this Saturday, June 18 from 10 AM until 2 PM. The event will give people a first-up look at what first responders, service providers, and government agencies deal with daily, as well as how they help the community. The event will be put on by the Idaho Department of Labor. There will be a chance to learn about career opportunities and get to talk to those that do the job firsthand every day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Actor Henry Winkler Is 3 Hrs From Twin Falls ID Fishing Again

Television and film Actor Henry Winkler is back in Idaho. He has been spending some time on the south fork of the Snake River, approximately 200 miles east of Twin Falls. Guess what Idaho? Beloved actor Henry Winkler of Happy Days (1974-1984), and most recently Barry fame, is back at one of his favorite fishing spots in the country in good old Idaho. We know Winkler loves the Gem State because he posts pictures just about every spring and summer to his Twitter account flashing a big smile, and an ever bigger fish.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

New Donut Store in the Magic Valley Announces Grand Opening

When it comes to a sweet tooth, there are many options. You can go to the store and get a bag of candy, you can get ice cream, or maybe you favor a sweet drink like a soda, limeade, or lemonade. When it comes to eating breakfast, or honestly any time of day, there is one particular sweet that comes to mind and that is donuts. There is a wide variety of what you can get, from cream-filled, glazed, cake bread, donut holes, or long-johns to name a few. Donuts are good any time of year, and figuring out the best place to get them in Twin Falls can be tricky. After months of anticipation, a new donut store is opening in Twin Falls, and it is one you will want to check out.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Gas in Idaho Will Hit 6 Bucks a Gallon Before it Comes Down

A studio guest arrived at my studio after driving from Cassia County to Twin Falls. She noticed a price at one gas station of $5.69.9 per gallon for the regular grade. The picture above is from Kimberly Road on Monday afternoon. The previous day I had managed to fill up at a pump a few blocks away for 32 cents less per gallon but had to use up my shopping points to simply keep the price below $5.00 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Catch Twin Falls Newest Taco Truck At Grand Opening Event And More

Twin Falls newest taco truck is officially up and running. Tacos El Guey is slinging some awesome food at events and other locations. Tacos El Guey (pronounced 'way') is a locally and family-run taco truck new to Twin Falls. It is only serving tacos. that being said, they serve really good tacos. The menu is small so they can focus on getting the flavor just right. The owners of the truck have brought their family recipes to the table for all of us to enjoy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

