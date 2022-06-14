Why There Needs to be No More ‘Days’ in the Magic Valley

When it comes to a sweet tooth, there are many options. You can go to the store and get a bag of candy, you can get ice cream, or maybe you favor a sweet drink like a soda, limeade, or lemonade. When it comes to eating breakfast, or honestly any time of day, there is one particular sweet that comes to mind and that is donuts. There is a wide variety of what you can get, from cream-filled, glazed, cake bread, donut holes, or long-johns to name a few. Donuts are good any time of year, and figuring out the best place to get them in Twin Falls can be tricky. After months of anticipation, a new donut store is opening in Twin Falls, and it is one you will want to check out.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO