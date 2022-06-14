ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Teaming up for equity at Stoughton's Juneteenth celebration

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
stoughtonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith several community groups set to participate, Stoughton’s Juneteenth celebration is right around the corner at noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at the Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St. One of the groups...

www.stoughtonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s Krcma named to Wartburg College Dean’s List

Stephen Krcma of Stoughton was named to the Wartburg College Winter/May Term Dean's List; one of 454 students recognized for that term. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Jennifer Ann Cook Jindrich

Jennifer Ann Cook Jindrich, of Monona, Wisconsin, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, teacher, and friend, passed on Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Jennifer was born October 10th, 1972, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Jonathan Cook and Ruthann (Olson) Dorn. The Cook family soon moved to the close-knit community of Pleasant Springs where she was surrounded by wonderful neighbors and would live the rest of her childhood. There she lived the life of a 70’s free-range child running around the neighborhood, digging in the dirt, playing baseball, riding horses, and participating in numerous 4-H activities.
MONONA, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Patricia Ann “Pat” Backus

Patricia Ann “Pat” Backus, age 91, passed away on Monday June 13, 2022, in Stoughton. Pat was born in 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Francis and Clara (Strzelecki) Stilmock. She later moved to Madison and became an X-Ray Tech where she met Bob Backus and they were married in 1952. Together they raised 5 children. She was the Activity Director at Nazareth House in Stoughton for over 36 years.
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy