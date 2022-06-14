Teaming up for equity at Stoughton's Juneteenth celebration

Jennifer Ann Cook Jindrich, of Monona, Wisconsin, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, teacher, and friend, passed on Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Jennifer was born October 10th, 1972, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Jonathan Cook and Ruthann (Olson) Dorn. The Cook family soon moved to the close-knit community of Pleasant Springs where she was surrounded by wonderful neighbors and would live the rest of her childhood. There she lived the life of a 70’s free-range child running around the neighborhood, digging in the dirt, playing baseball, riding horses, and participating in numerous 4-H activities.

