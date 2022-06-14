ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fyllo To Acquire NineSixteen Aiming To Transform The Dispensary Retail Experience

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jfeix_0gA99mT900

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo will buy NineSixteen, an interactive retail display network that delivers high-impact digital experiences in physical retail locations.

Fyllo confirmed Tuesday the signing of a purchase agreement, saying that NineSixsteen will advance its widely-used retail offering, which was designed to create stronger connections with today’s most progressive consumers.

The combination of NineSixteen’s hardware and software platform has proven to increase in-store sales for some of the top retailers in cannabis, fashion and apparel. Now, through this acquisition, both cannabis retailers and brands will have access to NineSixteen’s revenue-boosting technology while at the same time providing an even more progressive brand experience to customers.

"Consumers today expect more and if they don’t get what they’re looking for, they’re gone,” Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo told Benzinga. “They’re used to interacting with today’s most engaging brands in everyday consumer categories well before they even enter a store. For brands to succeed, the key is a connection with customers, not just conversion, and that connection needs to be creative and consistent.”

“Ambitious cannabis brands – just like mainstream brands – realize this and are finding innovative ways to compete at scale,” Bronstein continued. “By adding NineSixteen’s innovative hardware+software to Fyllo’s existing solutions, we are ushering in a new era of what we call ‘connective commerce,’ which bridges the gap between online and offline experiences -- both for cannabis brands and beyond. While this acquisition significantly expands Fyllo’s reach and tech capabilities with new retail hardware, at a high level, it provides any brand the opportunity to activate the best user experiences and that is what leads to the strongest connections.”

NineSixteen’s subscription-based software platform provides retailers with interactive digital signage that helps consumers get more from their shopping experience – from endless product discovery and purchase to loyalty signup and promotions at the point of sale. The company will continue to serve its portfolio of leading retailers. Additionally, its software will be integrated into Fyllo’s Retail Solutions and has applications across several sectors including retail/apparel, gaming, and hospitality.

“NineSixteen’s vision is to reimagine how the digital and physical retail sectors coincide and to define what an effective in-store digital experience should be,” stated Sumant Yerramilly, CEO, NineSixteen. “The Fyllo team understood our mission from the moment we launched and have been champions of the company we have created. Now as part of Fyllo, we can innovate faster and stay ahead of the changes our new consumer economy brings.”

This is Fyllo’s second acquisition in 2022 and fourth since it was founded in 2019. In April the company announced the acquisition of Semasio, a pioneer in unified targeting for digital marketing, to enhance its data solutions.

Photo: Courtesy of Fyllo

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tilray's Broken Coast Launches New Summer Lineup Of Cannabis Products

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Broken Coast’s cannabis portfolio with the launch of their summer lineup of products, including: premium craft-cannabis BC (British Columbia) flower, liquid wax vapes and butane hash oil ("BHO") vapes. "Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand that provides consumers with exceptional experiences...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: 22nd Century Group, Houseplant, Proven Media

22nd Century Group XXII has appointed f R. Hugh Kinsman to oversee its financial department. Kinsman is currently CFO of GVB Biopharma, which 22nd Century acquired effective May 13, 2022. Kinsman has extensive experience as a senior executive in roles ranging from acting CFO of a publicly-traded battery manufacturer with...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Secret Behind Wana Brands' Financial Success In Cannabis

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/0BsMA2BW_Jw?t=1436. Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Consumer Economy#Ninesixsteen
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Signs Term Sheet for US$200 Million and 15,000 BTC Revolving Line of Credit with Alameda Research

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD today announced that the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Alameda Research to secure a revolving line of credit providing Voyager with access to further capital. The Company pursued this term sheet considering the current crypto market conditions. The proceeds of the credit facility are intended to be used to safeguard customer assets in light of current market volatility and only if such use is needed. Voyager is putting the facility in place to better serve and protect its customers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Crashing

The past month has seen a major plunge in cryptocurrency prices, as recessionary fears loom and major firms experience operational problems and insolvencies. The Analyst: Marcus Sotiriou, the analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, analyzed the severe sell-off experienced in the cryptocurrency market recently. The Thesis: Sotiriou highlights...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Uses Medicine 'Prepared By His Family' To Tackle Mysterious Outbreak In North Korea

Adding to the woes of the isolated nation, Kim Jong-un-led North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in the western port city of Haeju. What Happened: According to North Korea's state-owned media, the country's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, sent medicines "prepared by his family" amid the outbreak of an 'acute enteric epidemic' in Haeju City of South Hwanghae Province.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Cash Is Nosediving Today

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading lower in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto is likely trading lower in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

High Tide Launching Cabana Cannabis Branded White Label Products In Ontario This Fall

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) has confirmed that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario will begin sales of Cabana Cannabis Co. branded shatter, THC gummies, pre-rolls, and full-spectrum multicannabinoid tinctures and softgels in the fall of 2022. This confirmation comes as a result of the licensed producers with whom the company has entered into white label agreements having received approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to list their initial Cabana Cannabis Co. branded products as part of the OCS' Fall Product Call for 2022. The initial lineup of Cabana Cannabis Co. products, and the licensed producers who have respectively manufactured and received OCS approval for such products, are as follows:
RETAIL
Benzinga

Flower One Launches Veteran Created And Inspired Cannabis Brand, Kuno

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F will be launching Kuno, a veteran-created and inspired brand. Kuno’s products will be available at a discounted price to veterans at participating retailers. A portion of the brand’s sales will be donated to the SEAL Future Foundation and other veteran-focused charity organizations.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is A Great One

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield. When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club." Cramer said he believes...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are down amid overall market weakness, trading lower by 3.91% to $103.46. The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years. “Inflation remains...
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy