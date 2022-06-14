ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin 'Dismisses' Russian Official Who Criticized Ukraine's Invasion

By Navdeep Yadav
President Vladimir Putin has "dismissed" a Russian politician who condemned the country's invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: A Ukraine-born Russian official Natalia Poklonskaya took to Telegram to post that President Putin "signed a decree" on her dismissal from the current role.

Poklonskaya's dismissal — who served as the Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo — came days after her latest remarks criticizing the Russia-Ukraine war.

In April, she spoke against the symbol of the letter Z, that has appeared on Russian military vehicles, clothing, and merchandise as the countrymen expressed solidarity with their military amid the Ukraine invasion.

Poklonskaya, in an interview with a popular Russian YouTube channel, offered some criticism of the symbol for which she received widespread backlash, including from her superiors in Rossotrudnichestvo.

"This letter Z symbolizes tragedy and grief for both Russia and Ukraine," she had said.

More details about Poklonskaya's new role were not known until Tuesday morning, although in her announcement, she wrote she is "grateful to our President for his support and trust."

