UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – A 17-year-old in Texas was arrested last week after police said he posed with a gun on social media and threatened to "end" people. The Uvalde Police Department was tipped off by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief Pete Arredondo, who said the teen had sent messages on Snapchat to five current and former Uvalde High School students.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO