Time running out on Fruitport Township casino resort decision

(Undated) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approves staff recommendations for the 2023 mountain lion season. The commission made the approval at its June 17th meeting in Lexington. Commissioners approved a mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge similar to 2022, with a maximum harvest of four cats, with a sublimit of two females. The number of permits issued via lottery will be lowered from 320 to 200. The commission says the change is an effort to boost hunter satisfaction by increasing the probability of a longer season. Game and Parks says the harvest objective is to allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. The most recent estimate for the Pine Ridge population from the 2021 genetic survey is 33 mountain lions.

PARKS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO