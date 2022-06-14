ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Cooling station to open in McDonough due to extreme heat

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@henryherald.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDONOUGH — A cooling station has been set up at Popshelf in McDonough to help keep residents...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB-TV Atlanta

Storms down trees, power lines in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines across metro Atlanta Wednesday night. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said at least one tree fell on a home and multiple trees fell in Fayette County. Most of Georgia was under a Level 2 threat for severe weather...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough firefighters rescue kittens from storm drain

McDONOUGH — A call that came in early June was not the ordinary rescue mission to save a cat from a tree for Capt. Dale Matthias with the McDonough Fire Department. Matthais and his crew, Battalion Chief Barry Jenkins, FF/EMT Justin Hopper and FF/Paramedic Daniel Ward, were able to save five kittens that had been stuck in a storm grate after a resident of the 100 South Luxury Apartments complex called and advised them that the family of kittens had fallen into the drain.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Severe weather around north Georgia, metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — In the midst of a heat wave descending on north Georgia, some counties have seen severe thunderstorm warnings on Tuesday. Additionally, a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. was issued for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. It originally included much of metro Atlanta and north...
CBS 46

Multi-vehicle crash closes road in Cherokee County several hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major roadway in Cherokee County has been shutdown after an incident involving a crane. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 News that Cumming Highway just east of Arbor Hill Road is going to be shut down for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a crane truck.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
CBS 46

ER doctor breaks down signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As temperatures keep going up, so do the risks of getting heat exhaustion or having a heat stroke. “This heat is out of control,” said Abena, who was walking in Piedmont Park Tuesday. “Like hell,” agreed her friend Senai. Dr. George Leach, an emergency room...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Former Greyhound bus station on Spring St. to be removed

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Public Works Department is demolishing an old bus station on Spring St. According to the county, crews will start demolishing the former Greyhound station at 71 Spring St. Wednesday morning. “This action is a start towards beautifying and developing key gateways into downtown and...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Heat#Heat Index
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

5 hurt after AC falls in Covington restaurant

Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders. Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders. Peoplestown homeowners hoping decade-long fight to keep their homes nearing end. Updated: 10 hours ago. Peoplestown homeowners hoping decade-long fight to keep their homes nearing end.
COVINGTON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State study finds lower levels of segregation in housing in Atlanta region

ATLANTA – Racial segregation in housing in the 10-county Atlanta area has eased during the last 50 years, according to a new study from Georgia State University. Research by economists at the school in downtown Atlanta shows a combination of population growth and federal legislation have resulted in substantial changes in Black residential patterns – particularly in the last 20 years – in a metro region that had been deeply segregated.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Air ambulance en route to crash in Social Circle involving 2 motorcycles and a car

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 13, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and the City of Social Circle Fire are on the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger car. Walton County, Ga. Sheriff’s Office reported on social media the numerous lanes are closed at the intersection of Highway 278 & E Hightower Trl/Davis Academy Road due to the multi-vehicle crash.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
41nbc.com

Woman hospitalized, granddaughter drowns on fishing trip

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman remains in critical condition, two days after she was injured and her granddaughter drowned while they were fishing on a lake. Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says Monday that 40-year-old Stephanie Walker was in Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Series of pellet gun shootings in Henry County leave several injured

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Kash Cameron was enjoying his birthday dinner with family at a local restaurant when things took a frightening turn. His family shared video of the incident at the Mellow Mushroom restaurant on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. It was taken moments after a man in a black SUV drove through the parking lot. He shot at them with a pellet gun as the family dined on the restaurant patio. At least one of the pellets struck Kash.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy