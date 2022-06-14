ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Why There Needs to be No More ‘Days’ in the Magic Valley

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing the Magic Valley is extremely good at is putting on local events. It does not matter the weather or time of year, Twin Falls and the Magic Valley will find a reason to have a parade, fireworks, a block party, or any reason to gather as a community to...

kool965.com

KOOL 96.5

Highly Poisonous Yard Plant Could Be Fatal For Twin Falls ID Pets

As we inch closer to the official start of summer (June 21), gardens and yards throughout Twin Falls are coming to life with colorful, blooming flowers and plants. There are however some plants that thrive in the dry climate of southern Idaho that we need to be mindful of and keep our pets away from for their own safety.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Find Tons Of Fluorescent Thundereggs Off Hwy 93 Near Twin Falls

With the price of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho averaging over $5, this summer might be better enjoyed by taking shorter trips out of Twin Falls that offer exciting opportunities. For those who like to hunt for rocks in the Gem State, there's a site 40 miles south of Twin Falls that is said to yield one of the largest concentrations of a unique stone made up of volcanic ash and traces of agate.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

LOOK: This Beautiful Historic Oakley House Has Unique Double Porch

A historic home in Southern Idaho was recently updated and renovated and placed on the market for someone looking to own a piece of American history. The house is located at 592 W 1700 S, in Oakley and it is beautiful. The structure was built in 1906 but you wouldn’t guess that by the way it looks now. Everything has been updated inside while the exterior still has that classic look. It also has an amazing double porch and a full acre of land.
OAKLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Are Yellow Doors The New Cool on Twin Falls Houses?

There is an interesting new trend happening in Twin Falls with people and the color choices they are making for the doors on their homes. Colorful doors aren’t anything new, but banana-yellow doors have become increasingly popular in Twin Falls. As I was looking through houses on Zillow I noticed that many home doors look like sticks of Laffy Taffy due to their paint color. Check out the pictures below and tell us if you love the yellow doors or hate them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Actor Henry Winkler Is 3 Hrs From Twin Falls ID Fishing Again

Television and film Actor Henry Winkler is back in Idaho. He has been spending some time on the south fork of the Snake River, approximately 200 miles east of Twin Falls. Guess what Idaho? Beloved actor Henry Winkler of Happy Days (1974-1984), and most recently Barry fame, is back at one of his favorite fishing spots in the country in good old Idaho. We know Winkler loves the Gem State because he posts pictures just about every spring and summer to his Twitter account flashing a big smile, and an ever bigger fish.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

A Pair of Dummies Defy Death at Idaho’s Shoshone Falls

A photographer named Cristy Callen took a picture just before the guy dove into the water from the rocks at Shoshone Falls. The water temperature is an icy 62 degrees, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. **********************************************. We generally like to believe first responders race to danger when...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Bridge to Replace Old Culvert Near Stanley on Highway 21

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A culvert installed in the 1960s will be replaced with a bridge on a state highway just west of Stanley later this June. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to begin construction of the bridge on State Highway 21 beginning on June 27, and last through the summer. The bridge will replace the aging culvert at Elk Creek that has exceeded its life expectancy, according to ITD Designer Andrew Young.
STANLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Enjoy Multiple ‘Days’ Events in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this Weekend

Another week is coming to an end, the weather is beginning to feel more summerlike and a weekend full of events and activities is beginning. With nicer weather comes more events and it seems that there is plenty to do every weekend this time of year. Rest in the winter, because right now is time to get out, enjoy the fresh air, and have fun at all the events taking place around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Here is what you can do to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Safe Internet Purchase Exchange Locations in Twin Falls

I don’t know if the police station in Twin Falls is the best location due to the parking situation. Maybe they have a few open parking spaces that could be designated for safe internet purchase exchange locations? There might be better parking options at the courthouse or at Twin Falls City Park. I don’t have the answer, but I do know that I’ve conducted a few internet purchase transactions in the Albertson’s parking lot that felt like drug deals.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, and Wyatt Noe, 23, had gone into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe, of Eagle, had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand, of Boise, had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
