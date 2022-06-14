ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UK government has axed the plug-in car grant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSays it’ll put more money into the public charging network and commercial EV grants. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Bad news for those considering an affordable electric car in the UK – the government has today axed the £1,500 plug-in car grant that was previously available...

