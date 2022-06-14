Jan 6th Hearings Yesterday

PORTLAND (WGME)– Pride month reached its apex here in Portland as thousands marched through downtown this afternoon. After a two years hiatus, this year’s celebration means a lot to a community no longer afraid to speak out. With rainbows in hand, and everywhere else, thousands marched through downtown...
A body was found at 58 Portland St. in Portland on Thursday. Portland Police have stated that it is an active investigation and that they won’t be releasing any additional information until their investigation is complete. It is unclear whether the cause of death is suspicious. We will update...
An Amber Alert was cancelled Friday morning after two missing kids from Somersworth, New Hampshire were found in Maine. Police say the children are safe after they were found with their mother at a South Portland hotel. The mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols, was arrested and charged with two felony counts...
PORTLAND (WGME)—Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the April 26th homicide on Woodford Street in Portland. On April 26th Derald Coffin was in a vehicle parked outside in the area of 107 Woodford Street around 1 a.m. He was then approached by a group of people who shot Coffin and another individual. Coffin later died and the other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A 19-year-old died in a motorcycle crash in Lebanon on Wednesday night, police say. In a news release Thursday morning, state police said the bike operated by Nathan Parker of Lebanon collided around 7:30 p.m. with a car in the area of the 100 block of Champion Street. Police said...
