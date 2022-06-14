Jan 6th Hearings Yesterday

PORTLAND (WGME)—Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the April 26th homicide on Woodford Street in Portland. On April 26th Derald Coffin was in a vehicle parked outside in the area of 107 Woodford Street around 1 a.m. He was then approached by a group of people who shot Coffin and another individual. Coffin later died and the other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO