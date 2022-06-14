ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Missing Montgomery boy located, police say

By WSFA 12 News Staff
wbrc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a boy reported missing...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Local Pastor Reacts to Vestavia Hills Church Shooting

A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WSFA

Victim stable after Wednesday Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police the victim in a Wednesday shooting remains in stable condition, but few other details have been released. Police Chief Mark Thompson said the shooting happened on Hazel Street. The police department said Thursday it continues to conduct interviews and the investigation is ongoing. No...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Man charged with shooting into car with 2 juveniles inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle with two juveniles inside on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for missing 43-year-old man known as ‘AD’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man. Adrian Dabney, also known as ‘AD’, was last seen on June 13 at around 9:45 p.m in the 800 block of Crawford Road. Police say that Dabney is described as a black male with dreadlocks […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tony Williams
alabamanews.net

Shooting Under Investigation in Prattville

Prattville police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night. Details are limited, but Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said a person was shot on Hazel Street. Police have not released a description of the victim or their condition at this time. Prattville’s Investigation Division is handling the case. Anyone with information...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

All lanes of I-65 NB near Millbrook reopen after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said around 8:40 a.m. a pickup truck hauling a camper overturned on I-65 northbound near the Millbrook exit. Lanes were closed for a little over an hour while law enforcement officials worked to clear the roadway.
MILLBROOK, AL
themontynews

Montgomery Police End Pursuit of Car Thieves in Rocky Hill Due to Safety Concerns for Pedestrians

Montgomery Police End Pursuit of Car Thieves in Rocky Hill Due to Safety Concerns for Pedestrians. A group of car thieves stole multiple vehicles from residents in Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill last week, culminating in a pursuit along Montgomery Road into Rocky Hill, where police ended pursuit because of safety concerns for other motorists and pedestrians. The suspects fled onto County Route 518 traveling west on Wednesday, June 8.
ROCKY HILL, NJ
WKRG News 5

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Opelika police search for man who stole $1045 in Ulta cosmetics

OPELIKA, Ala. – (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man who stole more than a grand in merchandise from a makeup and haircare store in Tiger Town Police say the Theft of Property, Third Degree, occurred on 05/20/2022 at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Surveillance video shows the suspect, […]
WRBL News 3

Dump truck topples power lines causing outages in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured.  The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Humane looking for help keeping animals cool

SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane is asking for help keep its animals cool. The organization needs two misting systems that cost around $2,000 each. There are more than 600 abandoned animals at the shelter. Donations can be made here or by visiting here. Thank you for your continued support!
SHELBY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday. Police have released no...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy