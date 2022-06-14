Missing Montgomery boy located, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th. Dylan Pegues, 17, ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police the victim in a Wednesday shooting remains in stable condition, but few other details have been released. Police Chief Mark Thompson said the shooting happened on Hazel Street. The police department said Thursday it continues to conduct interviews and the investigation is ongoing. No...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle with two juveniles inside on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man. Adrian Dabney, also known as ‘AD’, was last seen on June 13 at around 9:45 p.m in the 800 block of Crawford Road. Police say that Dabney is described as a black male with dreadlocks […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department arrested a 15-year-old who they say shot a gun within the city limits Tuesday afternoon. MPD said officers responded to the 6400 block of Old Shell Road around 1:43 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. That’s where they found the 15-year-old who witnesses said […]
Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses and city facilities will be observing the holiday on Monday. Juneteenth was established to remember the emancipation of slavery in the United States. Auburn and Opelika city offices will be closed on Monday, but a few parks and recreation facilities...
Monday marked the anniversary of the day Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski was reported missing 16 years ago. On April 14, 2022, at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika, Rick Ennis was found guilty of capital murder burglary and capital murder kidnapping in connection to Slesinski’s disappearance in June 2006. Her body was never found.
Prattville police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night. Details are limited, but Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said a person was shot on Hazel Street. Police have not released a description of the victim or their condition at this time. Prattville’s Investigation Division is handling the case. Anyone with information...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said around 8:40 a.m. a pickup truck hauling a camper overturned on I-65 northbound near the Millbrook exit. Lanes were closed for a little over an hour while law enforcement officials worked to clear the roadway.
Montgomery Police End Pursuit of Car Thieves in Rocky Hill Due to Safety Concerns for Pedestrians. A group of car thieves stole multiple vehicles from residents in Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill last week, culminating in a pursuit along Montgomery Road into Rocky Hill, where police ended pursuit because of safety concerns for other motorists and pedestrians. The suspects fled onto County Route 518 traveling west on Wednesday, June 8.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
OPELIKA, Ala. – (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man who stole more than a grand in merchandise from a makeup and haircare store in Tiger Town Police say the Theft of Property, Third Degree, occurred on 05/20/2022 at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Surveillance video shows the suspect, […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crowd of people clapping their hands to the sound of gospel music is how the Montgomery County community chose to honor the life of longtime Commissioner Elton Dean. Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years of service. “Did they leave the campground better...
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured. The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane is asking for help keep its animals cool. The organization needs two misting systems that cost around $2,000 each. There are more than 600 abandoned animals at the shelter. Donations can be made here or by visiting here. Thank you for your continued support!
• Freedom Renee Bunch, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping. • Nicholas Bradley Humphries, 31, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. • Theft was reported in Alexander City. • Harassment was reported in Alexander City. • Theft was...
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday. Police have released no...
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.
