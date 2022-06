Brews At The Zoo is back at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo starting this Saturday. Former CEO John Chapo tells KLIN News, “Brews At The Zoo is an adult only fundraising event here at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. It is a fun evening of great music by a local band and great brews by local breweries and also great cider. It is a fun evening at the zoo for adults. They get to feed the giraffes, be a kid at the zoo, and listen to adult music.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO