For the first time in four years and since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands are expected to celebrate Eid Al-Adha at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. A group of 40 mosques and organizations from across the state will host the holiday on either July 9 or 10, depending on the lunar calendar. The date should be set by July 1 and attendees are asked to register for the free event.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO