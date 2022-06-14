Why There Needs to be No More ‘Days’ in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public has a chance to see plans to add two more lanes on the interstate between the communities of Jerome and Twin Falls tonight during an open house meeting. The Idaho Transportation Department says the public is invited to Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a presentation on plans to widen I-84 between the south Jerome exit and Twin Falls exit at the U.S. 93/I84 interchange. “Widening this section of I-84 will allow us to proactively address capacity and safety needs between Jerome and Twin Falls,” said ITD Engineering Manager Crystal Craig in a statement. “We are advancing this project to construction as soon as possible and plan to keep the public involved through each phase.” The amount of traffic that travels in the area is expected to double in the next two decades, according to ITD. The widening project would increase capacity and make travel much safer. Funding would come from the governor's "Leading Idaho" initiative and could start construction early next year. If you cannot make it to the meeting a virtual, self-guided, tour will be available online at ITD's website until June 28.

