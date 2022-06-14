ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Why There Needs to be No More ‘Days’ in the Magic Valley

By Jeff
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing the Magic Valley is extremely good at is putting on local events. It does not matter the weather or time of year, Twin Falls and the Magic Valley will find a reason to have a parade, fireworks, a block party, or any reason to gather as a community to...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Events to Take Dad to this Father’s Day Weekend in the Magic Valley

The weather is warm, people are out and the events keep on coming as summer gets more into full swing. Father's Day is this weekend, and there is no reason to spend it inside unless Dad is wanting to nap all day. There is no football, the lawn can wait, and it is time to get Dad out of the house and enjoy one or some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. There is even one event that you could go to out of state if you choose. Here are some of the events taking place this Father's Day weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Enjoy Summer Nights in the Magic Valley Watching Movies Outdoors

Although some nights may be cooler than others and the weather goes from hot to cold within hours, for the most part, it is beginning to feel like summer. With the warmer nights happening and events picking up all over the Magic Valley, there is one thing that many of us look forward to in the summertime and that is watching movies under the stars. No matter where you grew up, odds are at some point you have gone to a park, a pool, or a drive-in and enjoyed a movie outside in the summer, and in the Magic Valley, it is no different.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Area Churches Offering VBS in Summer 2022

With everything going on in the world, it seems that we could use some positive influences for our children. VBS programs are a great way to help your children put down the screens, have a lot of fun, make new friends, and nurture a relationship with Jesus. I found some...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Don’t Miss Dads & Donuts at a New Location Near Twin Falls

Father's Day is this weekend and it can often be overwhelming to figure out what to do with your dad. If he doesn't play golf or enjoy fishing or hunting, it can make it tough, but perhaps the best idea is to spend the day with him and have him enjoy watching you have fun instead. There are great ways to spend time bonding and having fun, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a great way for a dad and his child to enjoy some time making memories. There is also food involved.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Find Tons Of Fluorescent Thundereggs Off Hwy 93 Near Twin Falls

With the price of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho averaging over $5, this summer might be better enjoyed by taking shorter trips out of Twin Falls that offer exciting opportunities. For those who like to hunt for rocks in the Gem State, there's a site 40 miles south of Twin Falls that is said to yield one of the largest concentrations of a unique stone made up of volcanic ash and traces of agate.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Valley#Local Events#Christmas#Thanksgiving
95.7 KEZJ

LOOK: This Beautiful Historic Oakley House Has Unique Double Porch

A historic home in Southern Idaho was recently updated and renovated and placed on the market for someone looking to own a piece of American history. The house is located at 592 W 1700 S, in Oakley and it is beautiful. The structure was built in 1906 but you wouldn’t guess that by the way it looks now. Everything has been updated inside while the exterior still has that classic look. It also has an amazing double porch and a full acre of land.
OAKLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Are Yellow Doors The New Cool on Twin Falls Houses?

There is an interesting new trend happening in Twin Falls with people and the color choices they are making for the doors on their homes. Colorful doors aren’t anything new, but banana-yellow doors have become increasingly popular in Twin Falls. As I was looking through houses on Zillow I noticed that many home doors look like sticks of Laffy Taffy due to their paint color. Check out the pictures below and tell us if you love the yellow doors or hate them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Actor Henry Winkler Is 3 Hrs From Twin Falls ID Fishing Again

Television and film Actor Henry Winkler is back in Idaho. He has been spending some time on the south fork of the Snake River, approximately 200 miles east of Twin Falls. Guess what Idaho? Beloved actor Henry Winkler of Happy Days (1974-1984), and most recently Barry fame, is back at one of his favorite fishing spots in the country in good old Idaho. We know Winkler loves the Gem State because he posts pictures just about every spring and summer to his Twitter account flashing a big smile, and an ever bigger fish.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
95.7 KEZJ

New Donut Store in the Magic Valley Announces Grand Opening

When it comes to a sweet tooth, there are many options. You can go to the store and get a bag of candy, you can get ice cream, or maybe you favor a sweet drink like a soda, limeade, or lemonade. When it comes to eating breakfast, or honestly any time of day, there is one particular sweet that comes to mind and that is donuts. There is a wide variety of what you can get, from cream-filled, glazed, cake bread, donut holes, or long-johns to name a few. Donuts are good any time of year, and figuring out the best place to get them in Twin Falls can be tricky. After months of anticipation, a new donut store is opening in Twin Falls, and it is one you will want to check out.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho River Site 2 Hrs From Twin Falls A Prime Geode Hunting Spot

If you enjoy searching for rare or unique stones in the great outdoors, you made a wise move settling in the Gem State. Idaho is ripe with dozens of precious and non-precious stones, from star garnets and amethyst to jasper and geodes. For collectors of unique rocks and minerals, Idaho...
95.7 KEZJ

Catch Twin Falls Newest Taco Truck At Grand Opening Event And More

Twin Falls newest taco truck is officially up and running. Tacos El Guey is slinging some awesome food at events and other locations. Tacos El Guey (pronounced 'way') is a locally and family-run taco truck new to Twin Falls. It is only serving tacos. that being said, they serve really good tacos. The menu is small so they can focus on getting the flavor just right. The owners of the truck have brought their family recipes to the table for all of us to enjoy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Enjoy Multiple ‘Days’ Events in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this Weekend

Another week is coming to an end, the weather is beginning to feel more summerlike and a weekend full of events and activities is beginning. With nicer weather comes more events and it seems that there is plenty to do every weekend this time of year. Rest in the winter, because right now is time to get out, enjoy the fresh air, and have fun at all the events taking place around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Here is what you can do to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Safe Internet Purchase Exchange Locations in Twin Falls

I don’t know if the police station in Twin Falls is the best location due to the parking situation. Maybe they have a few open parking spaces that could be designated for safe internet purchase exchange locations? There might be better parking options at the courthouse or at Twin Falls City Park. I don’t have the answer, but I do know that I’ve conducted a few internet purchase transactions in the Albertson’s parking lot that felt like drug deals.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

See Plans to Widen I-84 Between Jerome and Twin Falls (Jan 14)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public has a chance to see plans to add two more lanes on the interstate between the communities of Jerome and Twin Falls tonight during an open house meeting. The Idaho Transportation Department says the public is invited to Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a presentation on plans to widen I-84 between the south Jerome exit and Twin Falls exit at the U.S. 93/I84 interchange. “Widening this section of I-84 will allow us to proactively address capacity and safety needs between Jerome and Twin Falls,” said ITD Engineering Manager Crystal Craig in a statement. “We are advancing this project to construction as soon as possible and plan to keep the public involved through each phase.” The amount of traffic that travels in the area is expected to double in the next two decades, according to ITD. The widening project would increase capacity and make travel much safer. Funding would come from the governor's "Leading Idaho" initiative and could start construction early next year. If you cannot make it to the meeting a virtual, self-guided, tour will be available online at ITD's website until June 28.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, and Wyatt Noe, 23, had gone into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe, of Eagle, had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand, of Boise, had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy