While the Yankees continue to inch closer to 50 wins on the season thanks to their powerhouse offense, other teams have seen a change in momentum. The Dodgers are not only coming off a tough series sweep this past weekend but are now faced with playing the remainder of the season without a vital member of their rotation. In Milwaukee, the Brewers have fallen from the top of their division. Meanwhile, Boston is building on its wave of success, and Atlanta has finally gotten going after a slow start.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO