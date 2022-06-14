ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

South Carolina voters will decide Tuesday whether to exact Trump’s vengeance on two GOP members of Congress

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump on Tuesday will have his first real shot at taking revenge on one of the House Republicans known as the “impeachment 10.”. While some of the members who voted to impeach the then-President in January 2021 have chosen to retire or have primaries later in the summer, Republican Rep....

localnews8.com

CBS Chicago

Biden falls off bike following beach ride near Delaware home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble."I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine", according to a White House statement.The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday. 
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters to the editor: Republicans should stop worrying about critics, work on solutions

Worry about nation, not grievances USA Today writer Tim Swarens seeks to answer the question that no one but the colleague mentioned in his June 5 column is asking: Why are Republicans so angry?  He goes on to provide the usual litany of right wing tropes about what pitiful victims of liberal harassment Republicans have been. Hollywood! The media! Public school teachers! Liberal professors! The least conservatives could do is come up with new reasons for their...
POLITICS

