Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kimberley Kaye Brummett, 59, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a five-year term of imprisonment following her conviction for two counts of wire fraud. After she completes her prison sentence, Brummett will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO