ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect arrested in shooting of California Highway Patrol officer

By Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJeS9_0gA924af00

LOS ANGELES — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man wanted on suspicion of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop one day earlier in Los Angeles.

Update 12:55 p.m. EDT June 14: Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi was in custody on Tuesday morning. Earlier, police identified him as the man suspected of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Khosroabadi is expected to face a charge of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Original report: A California Highway Patrol officer is critically hurt after gunfire erupted in Los Angeles’ Studio City, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The CHP said the officer was shot while making a traffic stop, and the suspect fled the scene, the newspaper reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed the officer to an area hospital in critical condition, KCBS-TV reported.

The CHP and Los Angeles police later tracked down a Ford Fusion tied to the suspect at a Van Nuys apartment complex, according to KCBS. Although investigators initially believed the suspect was hiding in an apartment, only the suspect’s roommate was inside, authorities told the news outlet. Officers have detained the roommate for questioning, police said.

The search for a suspect is ongoing, the news outlets reported. No further information, including the suspect’s name or description, was immediately available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in fiery crash on 134 Freeway, near Cahuenga Boulevard

Officers with the California Highway Patrol engaged in a pursuit with a driver in a black 2007 Mercedes that ended in a fiery crash Saturday. The pursuit started at around 5:14 p.m. near southbound Woodman Avenue at the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, after authorities said the driver failed to yield. The driver later crashed the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of SR-134, near Cahuenga Boulevard, and the vehicle burst into flames, putting out thick black smoke. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished flames coming from the Mercedes. Authorities were able to take the pursuit suspect, who was not injured, into custody. No other injuries were reported. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
Studio City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Two transported to hospital in vehicle collision

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-car collision at Wolcott Way and Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia at approximately 1 p.m., according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, one...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Armed man shot, wounded by police in Fairfax area: LAPD

A man who was armed with a gun and allegedly fired at police in the Fairfax area Friday morning was shot and wounded by officers, LAPD officials said. The incident unfolded about 9:20 a.m. when police responded to a call about a man pointing a gun at construction workers in the area of Beverly Boulevard […]
FAIRFAX, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#California Highway Patrol#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Times#Chp#Kcbs Tv#Ford Fusion
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Van Nuys; Killer on the Loose

A man was fatally shot Friday in the Van Nuys area, and the killer remained at large. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Kester Avenue. CBS2 reported the victim, who was in his 40s and 50s, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. His...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Compton Sheriff’s Department Says Fatal Accident Wasn’t Caused by Street Takeover

COMPTON – During the June 14 Compton City Council meeting, Deputy Craig Walker with the Compton Sheriff’s Department provided an update regarding the tragic traffic collision that occurred this past weekend where two women lost their lives. “Although the incident is an ongoing investigation, we can confidently share...
Canyon News

Woman Assaulted While Walking Her Dog

MELROSE—Saturday, June 18th, West Hollywood deputies arrived at Melrose Ave & Westmount Drive at 6:27am after they received a call from a woman who reported that she was assaulted by a black, transient female with an unknown deadly weapon. The victim was walking her dog in the area when...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Families, law enforcement groups call out Gascón’s ‘insane’ policies days after El Monte officers killed in line of duty

Family members and law enforcement groups on Friday demanded change following the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers after learning that the suspect in the killings was on probation for a gun charge. At a news conference outside the El Monte Police Department, where a memorial for the fallen officers had grown significantly, […]
EL MONTE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Fire Spreads To Surrounding Brush North Of Castaic

A vehicle fire has spread to surrounding brush on the 5 Freeway north of Castaic Friday, with forward progression stopped. The brush fire, dubbed the Danielle Fire, was first reported around 3:15 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway north of Fraizer Mountain Park Road north of Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
Washington Examiner

Prosecutor gets blame for gunman killing two LA-area police officers

The shooting deaths of two Los Angeles-area police force members by a gang member are due to policies enacted by District Attorney George Gascon that minimize charges against suspects using guns, current and former prosecutors say. Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department were...
EL MONTE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
111K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy