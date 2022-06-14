This 55-inch LG 4K TV is now $300 off ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day deals are coming soon, but you don't have to wait til July for big TV discounts. In fact, if you're looking for a stylish new 4K set for a bargain price, then Amazon may already have the TV for you.

Right now, you can get a 55-inch LG NanoCell 90 Series TV for $796 on Amazon . That's $303 off its usual price, making it an early Prime Day TV deal that may not stick around for long. Plus, there are sales across the NanoCell 90 Series line at present, so you can take your pick of your preferred size.

LG NanoCell 90 Series 55" TV: was $1,099 now $796 @ Amazon

This Amazon TV deal saves you $300 in total. This LG TV packs a big 55-inch screen with 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. View Deal

LG NanoCell 90 Series 86" TV: was $1,996 now $1,796 @ Amazon

Looking for a bigger set? This huge 86" LG NanoCell 90 Series TV is $200 off right now while stocks last. View Deal

Thanks to its wide array of useful features, this is an excellent value TV that has become an even better deal now it's available for this price.

Released just last year, this TV offers stunning visuals thanks to the inclusion of Dolby Vision IQ, Cinema HDR and Dolby Atmos. Plus, Filmmaker Mode means this is a great TV for watching blockbuster movies. It even has better-than-average sound straight out of the box, so you won't have to spring extra for a soundbar — but if you do already have one, you'll be able to set it up easily thanks to this TV's fast Bluetooth connectivity.

LG's WebOS will give you access to all of the best streaming services , including Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more. Plus, this TV has both Alexa and Google Assistant built in, so you can control your set totally hands-free.

The NanoCell 90 has some great gaming features, too. It has a fast 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI-2.1 ports for a lightning-fast connection with low latency. Plus, there's Game Optimizer mode, which will get you quick access to your gaming settings.

Sales are hotting up for the summer, so keep an eye on our Prime Day deals coverage to stay up-to-date.