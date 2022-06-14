ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinesh D’Souza has Twitter meltdown over Jan. 6 committee debunking his film

By Alec Regimbal
 4 days ago
David
4d ago

Barr does come across as a person who is trying to nervously dismiss damning evidence to protect himself and his negligence. There is no doubt Barr lacked an appetite to seriously investigate fraud given it was Trump and also given the very limited time constraints. We saw the same punts being made by the SCOTUS. It was just easier to move on than destabilize the country, is the way they all approached this matter. They weren't counting on the half of the country that wasn't ready to move on from it and still isn't. Given that Barr's reputation and legacy are now deeply invested in the narrative that the evidence of fraud was unavailable, it's little wonder then that Barr seeks to discredit 2000 Mules and that which appears obviously to be ample evidence worthy of additional investigation. D'Souza's documentary is sound to rational people. Barr is certainly rational. Therefore I conclude his response must be dishonest and D'Souza is correct to attack him.

MrTheabsolute69
4d ago

81 million votes for Biden who couldn't attract a sizeable crowd, when he did emerge from the basement? More than Obama, the most famous Democrat ever? And no fraud? Come on, man!

Peter Barstad
4d ago

That's what happens when you have so much corruption with our politicians. Red Handed book by Peter Schweizer tells about a lot more politicians in the pocket of China

