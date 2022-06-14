ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Two Grafton families, affected by rare disorder, team up for fundraiser

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON -- Jo and Skylar come from two different families, live in different parts of town, yet share something rare. It's a genetic disorder called CDKL5 deficiency, which affects 1 in 60,000 live births, and girls more than boys (by about a 4-to-1 ratio). Support local journalism: Subscribe to...

nashobavalleyvoice.com

Pet of the Week: The doctor is in

LOWELL — The doctor is in! How could we not post the dignified and charismatic Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz on Father’s Day? Currently in residence at Lowell Humane Society, volunteers report he has a ton of personality, particularly when his food bowl is empty. When that occurs, the good...
LOWELL, MA
hot969boston.com

Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
TAUNTON, MA
Daily Voice

Enfield Couple With Baby On Way Battle Potentially Fatal Cancer Diagnosis

At the same time two Connecticut newlyweds are expecting one of the best moments in life, they are also preparing for one of the worst. A month ago, Hartford County resident Josh Chaffee, of Enfield, started a new job, closed on a house with his wife Michelle and was anticipating the birth of his son in July. Now, Josh is being referred to hospice services for a potentially fatal cancer diagnosis.
Massachusetts Health
thegraftonnews.com

Wanted: More Grafton residents to join Black Earth composting program

GRAFTON -- Want to turn those food scraps into something good, while reducing the amount of trash?. Consider joining the composting program offered through Black Earth Compost. During the Select Board's June 14 meeting, board member Ann Marie Foley presented program updates, as well as the do's and don'ts of...
GRAFTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's effort inspires 4-way kidney swap

BOSTON — For anyone in need of a kidney transplant, the wait can be excruciating. The COVID-19 pandemic has only complicated the process of the life-saving procedure. But one Massachusetts woman's kindness saved more than one life through her efforts to help. Eric Jenson has always been pretty active....
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Town of Rutland celebrates 300 years with massive Tricentennial Celebration

Rutland, Mass. — Days after Worcester celebrated its tercentennial, the town of Rutland celebrated their Tricentennial Saturday. 300 years ago, Rutland was officially established. The town, which is the geographical center of Massachusetts, held an entire day of events, starting with a pancake breakfast before the 300th anniversary proclamations and tricentennial countdown. Events also included the fire truck parade. Local towns also competed in a firefighter’s muster, which brought hundreds to the town common for what was a once-in-a-lifetime party.
RUTLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dakin sees unusually high population of dogs due to lack of adopters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A decline in pet adoptions can be seen nationwide. We checked in with Dakin Humane Society in Springfield the lack of adopters has left them with an unusually high population of dogs. Animal shelters across the United States are seeing a decline in pet adopters, including in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Grafton farm hosts statewide gathering on creating 'solidarity economy'

GRAFTON -- Over the weekend of June 4 and 5, a crowd of more than 100 gathered at Global Village Farms in Grafton. They converged around an ambitious goal: to envision and craft a strategy for building a new economy in the commonwealth, one rooted in democracy and justice. Staff...
GRAFTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Collection of rare, exotic animals rescued from U-Haul in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of rare and exotic animals were rescued from the back of a U-Haul in Cambridge on Monday, according to a statement released by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Among the menagerie of animals rescued were two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three parrots,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thegraftonnews.com

Views: Chief's Column -- Safety tips for outside grilling

Normand A. Crepeau Jr., Chief of the Grafton Police Department. Summer is almost upon us and for many, backyard barbecues, family cookouts and outside grilling will be the norm until the cooler weather arrives. Though I don’t usually post my column on fire-related topics, I thought I would offer this...
GRAFTON, MA

