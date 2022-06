UPTON -- There is no better way to capture the memories and accomplishments of your high school years than with a yearbook. The Yearbook program at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School recently earned the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the bronze level. The award recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills.

BLACKSTONE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO