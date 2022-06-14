Boy Scout Troop 46 to celebrate platinum milestone

Scouts BSA Troop 46 is inviting all past, present, and future scouts, scout leaders, committee members, and parents to celebrate the Troop’s 70th anniversary on Aug. 21, from 3-6 p.m. at Centennial Park, 901 S. Holiday Drive, in Waunakee. The platinum anniversary celebration will include a historical review, potluck, ice cream social, and Court of Honor. The Troop is seeking historical documents, photos, and stories to be shared with those in attendance. Everyone is invited. Please spread the word. Over the last 70 years, hundreds of Waunakee area youth have shared the values of Scouting through outdoor activities, leadership development, and community service. As of June 1, 2022, the Troop has had 139 (and counting) young men earn the rank of Eagle Scout since being chartered. For more information about the 70th-anniversary celebration, BSA Troop 46, or Cub Scouts Pack 46, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Troop Committee at bsatroop46waunakee@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/bsatroop46waunakee. Scouts BSA is a year-round program for young men and young women 11-17 years old. In Scouts BSA, young men and young women can go places, test themselves, and have one-of-a-kind adventures that can’t be found anywhere else. All Scouts BSA members will have the chance to earn Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. For information, visit https://beascout.scouting.org.

