Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have located a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana and arrested a Colorado man following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, NSP was notified by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing girl was believed to be traveling through Nebraska with an adult man. Approximately 20 minutes later, a trooper located the suspect vehicle, a Ford F-150, as it was traveling westbound on I-80 near Kearney. The trooper performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO