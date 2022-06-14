ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Podcast reflects on aftermath of Hurricane Agnes

By NCPA Staff
Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper .

Andrew Stuhl, department chair for Bucknell University's Environmental Studies and Sciences, has invested quite a bit of time studying the long-ranging impacts of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Agnes as we near the storm's 50th anniversary of devastating flooding within central Pennsylvania.In the following special episode of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Podcast, we chat with Andrew about a wide number of ripple effects caused by Agnes— many of which we can still feel today.​

Andrew takes time to explain how he researched the flooding, what sort of stories he received from those who survived the storm—when up to 18 inches of rain hammered central Pennsylvania after an already wet spring leading to more than 100 deaths and billions (in today's valuations) of dollars in damage.

We discuss the ecological impacts, including how the storm caused a de-salination of the Chesapeake Bay, along with the economic, emotional, social, agricultural and other effects along with the important lessons learned and what steps have been taken to reduce future events of this magnitude.

Do you want to learn more about Agnes and its impact on the greater watershed? Join us on Sept. 13 for a special Floating Classroom aboard the Hiawatha Paddleboat in Williamsport for a special presentation by Andrew Stuhl and other experts!

Find the podcast here .

#Hurricanes#Hurricane Agnes
