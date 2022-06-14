ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near record warmth Wednesday; late pm storms

By Scripps National Desk
WKBW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be much warmer on Wednesday with highs tomorrow near 90. Evening storms Wednesday, mainly south and east of...

WKBW-TV

Clear, cool and dry this evening, a gem of a Sunday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will be dropping back into the lower 50s overnight in most of the Buffalo metro area, with the Southern Tier seeing overnight lows into the 40s on Sunday morning. Father's Day will be cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s, but with just about 100% of the possible bright sunshine. Milder air returns Monday with increasing clouds as a warm front makes its approach. Expect building heat and humidity mid-week.
WKBW-TV

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s today. Winds will increase with winds gusting near 30mph through the afternoon. A weak system moves through the area tonight with clouds increasing and a brief shower possible, lows near 50. Cloudy and cool Saturday morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday will be very comfortable with highs near 70.
WKBW-TV

Storms with strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Genesee Counties from 10am to 6pm today. It will feel like it's 95 to 100 degrees this afternoon. A cold front will move through WNY this afternoon with showers and storms developing along this frontal passage....
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
WKBW-TV

What happened to Nik Wallenda's plans to invest in Niagara Falls?

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Daredevil Nik Wallenda returned to Niagara Falls on Wednesday to mark 10 years since his tightrope walk over the falls. Back then, Wallenda discussed bringing a permanent attraction to the Cataract City. However, a decade later, that project has yet to happen. When asked...
WKBW-TV

Enjoy a concert and Dine Stay and Play at Batavia Downs

Rockin’ the Downs kicks off tonight at 5pm with Tommy DeCarlo. Emily took a ride out to Batavia on Monday to literally get a taste for what’s happening at this entertainment hot spot. Emily is with Henry Wojtaszek, president of Batavia Downs who shows us all the fun...
WKBW-TV

No bail for Canisius basketball recruit facing gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius College basketball recruit Sarion McGee has been denied bail on 15 weapon-related charges. Police at the school in Buffalo, New York, arrested McGee on Sunday for having two handguns, a shotgun, and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school's indoor athletic complex. Buffalo city court...
WKBW-TV

PGA Hope program introducing the game of golf to local veterans

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the summer, Wednesdays are circled on the calendar for both local veterans and local golf professionals. The PGA's "Helping our Patriots Everywhere" (Hope) program has been growing for years. "It's becoming a family, you know?" U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joe Wooley said. "That's...
WKBW-TV

Community members fight against lower graduation standards

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Community leaders and stakeholders are outraged about proposed changes to the New York State graduation standards temporarily approved by the State Board of Regents. They fear lowering the requirements is will create more inequities for Black and Brown children and are calling it a “mistake”....
