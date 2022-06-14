ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

‘I’ll genuinely miss it’: Idaho House’s chief clerk takes new job with national group

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxKJa_0gA8yENA00

Chief Clerk of the Idaho House of Representatives Carrie Maulin poses for a portrait in the House gallery. After a decade at the Legislature, she's moving on. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun)

Toward the end of the 2022 legislative session in March, after one of the only sick days she ever took in her 10 years at the Idaho Legislature, Carrie Maulin rasped and coughed her way through reading the full text of multi-page bills — an exercise that is normally unnecessary but can be forced by an objection from legislators, according to the rules.

And Maulin is someone who always follows the rules.

Maulin has been chief clerk of the Idaho House of Representatives since 2016 and worked as the journal clerk of the House before that. At the end of this month, she will end her tenure to take a job with the National Conference of State Legislatures as director of legislative staff services. Her replacement will be another new face among many in the 2023 legislative session, with at least 19 new legislators slated to replace incumbents who lost their primaries in May.

The chief clerk works full time during the legislative session at the beginning of the year, and part time for the remainder of the year. According to the job description, the clerk is responsible for advising the speaker of the House and other House members on how the body is meant to conduct itself according to the Idaho Constitution, House rules and other parliamentary procedures. One of the qualifications is the ability to “work under extreme pressure” and to effectively communicate with legislators, public officials and the general public.

That pressure is often felt during floor sessions, like when a member forces a bill reading. Maulin said her job is not to react to it and become the story, but just to do her job.

“​​I say this often and I mean it that when we’re up there working, we’re just pieces of furniture. The story isn’t about us, it’s not about what we do,” she said. “If we do our job right, nobody ever knows what we do, because we’re there just to make sure that the Legislature functions on time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7PU2_0gA8yENA00

Idaho Chief Clerk of the House Carrie Maulin reads from her podium in the House chambers on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun)

Legislators: Maulin’s professionalism and calm were valuable to political process

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Maulin has always conducted herself in a professional way as chief clerk, and he has no doubt she’ll be an asset in her next job. His disappointment about her departure was tempered by the fact that he won’t be speaker in 2023, he said.

“She was a great parliamentarian, and she was a great student of the process,” Bedke said. “When things got tense, she kept her composure and her knowledge of the system and the process kept tense situations diffused because she understood it and was able to communicate that back when people’s emotions were running high. And that was absolutely valuable to the process.”

Bedke said Maulin was able to articulate rules and processes in a matter-of-fact way even to legislators who weren’t in the mood to hear it.

“She was able to explain the process and rules in such a way that was very disarming to even the most impassioned antagonists,” Bedke said.

Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, was elected as a legislator at the same time Maulin started her job there in 2012 and said even when he and Maulin disagreed on a procedural question, she was professional and knowledgeable.

“There’s nobody better. She is going to be so missed, it’s unbelievable,” Youngblood said. “That lady, there wasn’t a question I could ask about House rules and decisions on bills that she wasn’t just straight out great to work with and had the answers.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Chief clerk didn’t seek out the job, but found home in it

As the daughter of a U.S. Navy intelligence officer, Maulin grew up living around the world and surrounded by politics. She was born in Hawaii and graduated from high school in the Dominican Republic, and her brother was born in the Middle East. So when she took the job as journal clerk in 2012, it felt like she’d found a place that combined her interests in current events with her strong organizational skills.

“This just wraps all of my nerdiness into one,” Maulin said. “I like the nerdiness of all of the documentation that we do. We keep track of every single bill that comes to the House, whether it originates in the House or Senate. We do the final legal record, and they use that in court cases. It’s kind of this really great rush of 90 to 100 days of just using your brain to the fullest and I find it challenging, but also super interesting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JErNY_0gA8yENA00

Chief Clerk of the Idaho House Carrie Maulin at her desk on June 9, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)

But it wasn’t the career she set out to do by any means. Maulin earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in interior design and spent a few years working on décor for model homes. Then she moved on to working as executive director for Boise WaterShed exhibits, a conservation project with an education center for children to learn about water and climate science. But after five years of work there, Maulin said she was tired of begging for money and ready to do something else. One of her friends who is the chief fiscal officer of the Idaho Legislature, Terri Franks-Smith, sent her the journal clerk job.

“It was kind of one of those, ‘Well, here we go,’ things,” Maulin said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Special session of 2020 was ‘one of the scariest times’ in the building

There are many aspects of the job she has enjoyed, including working with most of the members over the years. But the past two years have brought significant challenges, including the special session in August of 2020, when protesters who were angry about COVID-19 restrictions shattered a glass window in the House gallery and rushed in.

“(That) was one of the scariest times I’ve ever had in the building,” Maulin said. “I was embarrassed for our state that we had that kind of dynamic happening in the Capitol and in the House. I understand they were very incensed by (Gov. Brad Little’s) proclamations and all of that, and I get that it’s the people’s house, but to really come in and just basically trash the building because you’re upset, I don’t think that’s OK.”

The following regular session of 2021 was difficult as well, she said, as the pandemic wore on and the political environment felt like a tinderbox. She regularly received messages from people across the country asking if everything was all right.

“It didn’t change my mind about being clerk, but it did make me look at my job and my world differently, which is pretty sad,” she said.

Maulin and her staff also worked hard to avoid contracting COVID themselves, despite the fact that the rest of the Idaho Legislature did not adopt any formal rules around testing or notification if someone had COVID or had been exposed to the virus. Maulin and her staff tested three times a week, in part because if any of them got sick during the session, it would bog down the legislative process.

“If the entire clerk’s office went down, the Legislature couldn’t function,” Maulin said.

During the same session, the Legislature grappled with one of its most serious ethics cases in its history with former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican who represented Lewiston. A House intern who had previously worked as a page when she was in high school reported that von Ehlinger, 39, raped her in March 2021, when she was 19 years old. He resigned his legislative seat in April 2021 and a jury convicted him of the crime in April 2022.

Not only was Maulin responsible for helping the House ethics committee sort through the complaint process, but she had to testify at the hearing. She tears up thinking about the situation and said it was heartbreaking.

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. It shouldn’t ever happen,” she said. “It was terrible for staff, terrible for the reputation of the Legislature. My heart’s broken for her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ab5yR_0gA8yENA00

Idaho Chief Clerk of the House Carrie Maulin looks up at the full gallery from her podium in the House chambers on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun)

Changes in Idaho Legislature have included a breakdown in civility, clerk says

Those experiences aren’t the reason she’s leaving, Maulin said, but going through them did make her more open to the opportunity with the National Conference of State Legislatures when she saw it. On top of all that, over the past decade she said there have been dramatic changes in the Legislature as a whole.

“One of the things I think is the most obvious is sort of the breakdown of civility, and I think the Legislature is a reflection of the world, so I think you see that in social media,” she said. “You see that in some of the demonstrations, and those videos you see online of people just kind of losing their minds over somebody stepping in front of them in line.”

That civility breakdown shows up in the Legislature when members talk over each other and quickly object to the content of debates, Maulin said, and it has shown up in the frequency of legislators requiring bills to be read on the floor. While it’s often used as a tool of the minority party to slow the progression of a particular bill, it has frequently been used by Republican members for reasons that aren’t clear to Maulin.

“(They) used it sort of as a bludgeon, I would say, to make a point on the floor, that’s my interpretation anyway,” she said. “I heard one member say specifically, ‘I don’t like that member, so I’m going to have their bills read.’”

New House chief clerk still to be determined

Maulin’s replacement hasn’t been hired yet, but she said she’s trying to leave as many instructions as possible for her successor to make it an easy transition. She has also offered to return in November to help with new legislator training for the large class of freshmen legislators that will be coming in 2023.

Maulin said many of the members she’s worked with are some of the nicest people she’s met in her life, and she had a great working relationship with Bedke, who said she was an example of a dedicated Idaho resident who could have worked anywhere and chose to work at the Capitol.

“The system is better for her having been there,” he said.

Regardless of what comes next or what has already taken place, Maulin has loved the job.

“I’ll genuinely miss it,” she said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post ‘I’ll genuinely miss it’: Idaho House’s chief clerk takes new job with national group appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention

The Idaho Democratic Party approved a resolution Saturday at its statewide convention that opposes laws that restrict abortion and calls for supporting access to reproductive health care.  Protecting abortion and reproductive rights have been themes during the first two days of the Idaho Democrats’ convention in downtown Boise. Several Democratic political candidates, legislators and delegates […] The post Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention   appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Recount upholds Rep. Boyle’s GOP primary election victory over Rep. Syme

Idaho Republican Rep. Judy Boyle’s narrow primary election victory over fellow Republican Rep. Scott Syme was confirmed Thursday night following a three-day recount that played out in three counties this week.  The recount upheld the outcome of the May 17 Republican primary election for Legislative District 9, Seat B in the Idaho House of Representatives, […] The post Recount upholds Rep. Boyle’s GOP primary election victory over Rep. Syme  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Meet two of the Idaho Democratic Party’s statewide candidates for the November election

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler sounded the alarm during the opening day of the Idaho Democratic Party’s convention on Friday about the U.S. Supreme Court being poised to potentially overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.  “In no uncertain terms, our fundamental freedom to be a human being with a uterus is going […] The post Meet two of the Idaho Democratic Party’s statewide candidates for the November election appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Legislative leaders approve language for proposed amendment to Idaho Constitution

Republican and Democratic legislative leaders argued over the language of a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution on Tuesday before the GOP majority approved the language that will go before voters in November. The debate played out during Tuesday’s Legislative Council meeting at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise and decided how Senate Joint Resolution […] The post Legislative leaders approve language for proposed amendment to Idaho Constitution appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
State
Hawaii State
City
Lewiston, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […] The post Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies

Idaho’s congressional delegation has received hundreds of thousands of dollars of support from gun rights organizations — and has stayed mostly quiet on the topic of new gun safety and gun control proposals now making their way through the U.S. Congress. The four men who represent Idahoans in the U.S. House and Senate have yet […] The post Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho organization collects supplies for farmworkers to beat summer heat, smoke

Earlier this month, the Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance announced it will conduct its second annual Heat and Smoke Relief Fund to collect supplies to help Idaho farmworkers withstand extreme heat and smoke in the summer. With drop off locations throughout the Treasure Valley, the resource alliance is calling for donations of items that can lessen […] The post Idaho organization collects supplies for farmworkers to beat summer heat, smoke appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aiming to curtail conversion therapy, expand health care access and promote safe learning for LGBTQI+ people. The order is meant to counter laws in Republican-led states that restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ kids and their families. A senior administration official referenced Texas and Florida as two states […] The post Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Idaho House#The Idaho Capital Sun#The Idaho Legislature#The Idaho Constitution
Idaho Capital Sun

A ‘crisis:’ A grim Idaho State Board of Education looks at the looming teacher shortage

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 15, 2022 Idaho schools are in the middle of a systemwide, unprecedented teacher hiring “crisis,” State Board of Education member Linda Clark said Wednesday. Clark, a retired West Ada School District superintendent, said the problem goes beyond anything the K-12 system has faced in the past. Historically, public schools […] The post A ‘crisis:’ A grim Idaho State Board of Education looks at the looming teacher shortage appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho political leaders, groups react to reports of Patriot Front arrests in Coeur d’Alene

Law enforcement officers in Kootenai County arrested a truckful of men on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to riot during a Pride in the Park event in Coeur d’Alene. The group included a leader and members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front, according to reports. The 31 men came to North Idaho from at […] The post Idaho political leaders, groups react to reports of Patriot Front arrests in Coeur d’Alene appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate passes landmark legislation to aid veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange

WASHINGTON — U.S. soldiers deployed to bases in Afghanistan and Iraq often lived and worked alongside large pits where batteries, plastics, rubber, chemicals and other garbage would be lit on fire with jet fuel.  The legacy of those burn pits followed thousands of military members back to the United States, where they have suffered from […] The post U.S. Senate passes landmark legislation to aid veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal agency warns Colorado River Basin water usage could be cut as drought worsens

WASHINGTON — The federal agency in charge of managing much of the West’s water warned Tuesday that it will act unilaterally to reduce water usage in the Colorado River Basin if state and tribal leaders can’t reach an agreement this summer.  Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille C. Touton told a U.S. Senate committee that states […] The post Federal agency warns Colorado River Basin water usage could be cut as drought worsens appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Idaho Capital Sun

Analysis: As a nervous summer begins, schools scramble to fill job vacancies

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 9, 2022 It’s the start of a nervous summer for school superintendents and H.R. folks. Idaho has hundreds of teacher vacancies, and many schools can’t find qualified applicants. That could translate into unfilled positions and larger class sizes — and inexperienced teachers in hard-to-fill disciplines such as math, science […] The post Analysis: As a nervous summer begins, schools scramble to fill job vacancies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill from Georgia Rep. McBath

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s bill, known […] The post U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill from Georgia Rep. McBath appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Montana court ruling restores protections for wolverines. Idaho has stake in the debate, too.

A Montana District Court judge has restored the wolverine’s status as a candidate species under the Endangered Species Act following a court decision last month. Montana District Court Judge Donald Molloy’s May 26 decision is the latest development in a 20-year effort to protect the wolverine, Idaho Conservation League North Idaho Director Brad Smith said.  […] The post Montana court ruling restores protections for wolverines. Idaho has stake in the debate, too. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Republicans concerned over environmental, social investment standards

While some Idaho legislators and interest groups have expressed deep concern about environmental, social and governance standards in the business world and say it’s part of a “woke agenda” from liberal activists, the president of the Gem State’s largest business organization says the standards are the latest “boogeyman” meant to sow political chaos and division. […] The post Idaho Republicans concerned over environmental, social investment standards appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Ada County asks for deadline extension with SCOTUS to challenge Idaho redistricting plan

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office has applied for and received an extension to a deadline to file a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the state’s redistricting plan.  According to court records available through the U.S. Supreme Court’s website, on May 17 Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts […] The post Ada County asks for deadline extension with SCOTUS to challenge Idaho redistricting plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

June is Men’s Health Month: How to help a man in your life who may be struggling with depression

The troubling reality of the world we live in today is that many of us, whether directly or indirectly, have felt the devastating impact of depression-linked suicide. As we try to process these traumas, many are left to ponder the incomprehensible answer to the question: “Why?” Suicide, in all its forms, is most often the final […] The post June is Men’s Health Month: How to help a man in your life who may be struggling with depression appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As smolt-to-adult returns continue to dwindle, salmon can teach us a lesson at Idaho’s Sunbeam Dam

This is a story from one lifetime ago in the highest salmon grounds on earth, Idaho’s upper Salmon River. It bears on a judgment many Northwest residents and elected leaders are now making: whether restoring free-flowing conditions in the lower Snake River, by removing its dams, can restore a new version of salmon abundance in […] The post As smolt-to-adult returns continue to dwindle, salmon can teach us a lesson at Idaho’s Sunbeam Dam appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SALMON, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy