ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How a $6 Cookie Taught Me an Important Budgeting Lesson

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBfUA_0gA8yBiz00

Image source: Getty Images

Recently, my husband and I were at a shopping area called Disney Springs in Orlando. As we do every time we visit, we purchased several very expensive cookies that came at a price of $6 each. Now, this may sound like a lot to spend, but these are very unique cookies that weigh a half-pound each and we love them.

As we put our cookies on our credit card and got ready to take them home, it made me realize something very important about my budgeting process. My epiphany was related to a decision we made long ago about how we would handle our spending, but the cookies drove the point home.

While many people might find a $6 cookie a splurge, these are a treat that my husband and I have decided are worth spending our money on. As a result, we budget for them in our dining out budget because we know that whenever we go out to dinner at Disney Springs, we're going to stop to buy a cookie -- as long as the line isn't too long to get one.

Because of the fact that we've worked them into our budget, we don't feel guilty about spending the money. And we aren't "overspending" since even though the price is pretty high, we aren't compromising other financial goals or going into debt to buy them.

We recognized a long time ago that we couldn't stick to a budget that stripped all of the things we enjoy out of it -- and that we didn't want to do that anyway. Instead, we simply want to make careful decisions about what indulgences we buy, and we want to make sure we're saving money for our goals before allocating our cash to other things. Once we've taken care of saving for the things that matter, the rest of the money we have left over, we can use for stuff that might, at first glance, seem like a waste but that actually makes life fun and enjoyable.

A budget doesn't have to just be about what you can't spend money on, but instead it's about finding a way to make room for those $6 cookies -- or whatever your indulgence is -- without compromising your financial stability in the long run.

How to make a budget that works for you

Because of the fact that my husband and I know we like to indulge in our hobby of buying $6 cookies and other expensive foods, we make sacrifices in other areas. After all, you can't splurge on everything. We've taken the time to prioritize our spending and now we can use our money for the things that really matter to us and know that we also have the big stuff taken care of.

Anyone who is making a budget may want to follow a simpler approach. Budget for the must-haves, but also make sure you find room for the "wants" that bring the most value to your life.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kennythepirate.com

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Cool Job Alert: Be a farmer and get paid by City Hall

The City of Orlando is looking to hire a farmhand to work at the Children’s Farm and Boarder Barn in Bill Frederick Park. Farmhands assist with the maintenance and cleaning of the farms including cleaning out stalls and animal enclosures, cleaning animal bedding and discarded food waste, and feeding the animals.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Inside the Magic

VIDEO: Universal Guest Risks Life, Jumps Into Water Ride to Retrieve Hat

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest risked their life to retrieve a lost article on a popular water attraction. When visiting Universal Orlando, there is so much to see and experience. You can check out two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and a uniquely-themed water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. In addition, Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of constructing its largest theme park to date in the Epic Universe, which will open in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Shutting Down Another Iconic Location Permanently

Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently. Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months. It all started with...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#The Cookies#Food Drink
Inside the Magic

Universal’s Newest Roller Coaster Has Arrived With Another On the Way

Universal Orlando Resort is already home to many thrilling attractions and coasters, but it’s about to get even bigger. Guests visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are treated to many thrilling attractions including several world-class coasters like the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and Revenge of the Mummy (when it reopens later this summer).
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offering Flash Sale on tickets thru Sunday

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens are offering a limited-time FLASH SALE on park tickets this weekend, according to SeaWorld’s website. The sale is running through Sunday, June 19. SeaWorld guests have the option to purchase daily tickets for $55, regularly $124.99. Guests can also upgrade their single day ticket...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wmfe.org

Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola Welcomes New Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
196K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy