Lives destroyed: She fell in love and had a family — then Russia bombed their home

Lyudmyla Strylets and her husband. Lyudmyla was killed when her home was hit by a bomb. COURTESY VICTORIA RODOLCHUK

Lyudmyla Strylets, 53, was a fighter.

She had been sick for as long as she could remember, struggling with polio, heart problems, high blood pressure and diabetes since she was 6.

“She had such a zest for life,” said her daughter, Victoria. “She had many diseases, but she lived. We always supported her with pills. She lived through it all normally.”

She fell in love and had a family.

Lyudmyla was in the yard working on her family’s farm with her husband, in the town of Kashpero-Mykolayivka in the Mykolaiv region when a Russian column of troops invaded.

It all happened so fast.

Bombs landed, one right after the other, and Russian soldiers fired into homes with machine guns from the street.

“They heard a rumble, they did not even have time to understand what was happening at all," said Victoria.

There was a direct hit to the house, shattering it and all the buildings along the street. The blast and the wreckage it created killed Lyudmyla instantly.

Lyudmyla Strylets' house, which was destroyed by a bomb while she was there with her husband, mother, and grandchild. Courtesy Victoria

“The whole body was mutilated, arms and legs were broken. Her whole body was mutilated. There was no hair left on her head. Everything was burning, the shells destroyed everything in their path,” said Victoria, whose son, grandmother and father survived the blast.

Everyone else survived, covered in blood. Her father had a concussion, could not hear and tried to retrieve Lyudmyla’s body, asking the Russian troops to stop shooting so he could carry the body home.

When they refused, he returned and picked up his wife’s body anyway.

Now he was the one fighting, carrying the body of his burned wife behind him down the street as shooting continued.

“He did not abandon her, he carried her behind him the whole time,” Victoria said. He brought Lyudmyla to a family member’s house down the road, then fled, hiding in the family’s cellar.

They were there for nine days, trapped as Russian soldiers came by and checked on them, mocking them and refusing to let them leave the village.

“There were constant threats, they were looking for something, they were making fun of men. They were scared,” Victoria said. “When we started asking: ‘Come on, let us at least say goodbye to my mother, let us bury her,’ they didn't give us permission. Then they said ‘you can do it, but we won’t let you say goodbye to her, just let the men take her body and bring her to the cemetery.’ ”

When the family emerged from their cellar to do so, Russian soldiers were waiting.

They told Lyudmyla’s mother, who is 77 and walks with a cane, to “raise your hands.”

“Children, please don’t do anything, I beg you,” she said.

“We want to eat, and you are meat,” they replied, dehumanizing the people of the village.

As the family walked Lyudmyla’s body to the cemetery, the shooting and mocking continued.

Lyudmyla Strylets, who was killed when a bomb hit her house. Courtesy Victoria

Everything in the town of Kashpero-Mykolayivka is destroyed now. The schools, the shops, the people who lived there.

“Everything that was, everything was destroyed. The most important thing is that they took away my mother, who will never come back to me,” Victoria said.

The attacks have also left a lasting effect on the kids.

"My son, who was in Kashpero-Mykolayivka, he is very scared – as soon as he hears a sound, he falls to the floor and immediately covers his ears," Victoria said, explaining that other kids she’s seen are also traumatized. “It is very painful and scary to watch. Because children, they are small, children are not guilty of anything at all.”

There is no living where Russian troops have been, she said. There is only horror.

How to help Ukraine

Victoria's mother is only one of the civilians who have been killed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The United Nations has confirmed more than 4,000 civilians killed, but the true number is probably far higher, according to the world body. The mayor of a Ukrainian city occupied by Russian forces, Mariupol, estimated that more than 22,000 civilians have died in that city alone due to Russian attacks.

You can help Ukrainians who have lost their homes, family and sense of security. For a list of vetted organizations to which you can contribute, read our donations guide .

Design by Janie Haseman and Veronica Bravo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lives destroyed: She fell in love and had a family — then Russia bombed their home