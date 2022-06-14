Russian bombs kill three generations in Ukraine family — hours before evacuation

The Priymenko family treated every weekend like it was a holiday.

They gathered in Sumy, Ukraine, for big dinners that included long talks and lots of joking.

Valentina, 63, baked pastries while her son Vitaliy, who went by Vitalik, 40, and his wife, Ekaterina, 35, grilled shish kebabs and made pilaf.

Their three children, Artem, 15, Yegor, 10, and Kirill, 5, were always excited to see their aunt, Anna, who traveled to their home in Sumy from Kyiv.

“They always gathered every Sunday at my mother's for a family dinner. It was like a routine. For some families, it was like a holiday; for us, it was an everyday routine,” said Anna Priymenko, 37.

Singing together around the table in Ukraine

“We have very strong family ties. Our mother is like that, she always instilled in us from childhood this love for each other. We are very peaceful, we are very friendly,” Anna said.

After their feasts, the dancing and singing began.

“We sang all the usual Ukrainian folk songs, we sang them very often,” Anna said. “Very often, we sang the anthem of Ukraine for some reason, because the family was quite patriotic, and everyone loved the country. It is a shame that all of this is happening to us.”

Vitalik was always making plans.

This year, he was going to take the family to the Maldives on Feb. 26 for 12 days. He hoped to take their new seven-seat van on road trips throughout Europe this summer.

“He was in a hurry to live,” Anna said. “In general, he was in such a hurry to live that I only now understand this, maybe he somehow knew. He was afraid of not accomplishing everything.”

He ran a textile business, making duvets and pillows. He built a large, two-story house for his family and worked hard.

"I'll sell this house, and I'll build another one for myself. I'll buy apartments for the lads," he told his sister.

Kirill, the youngest, liked soccer. He was the life of the party. Merry and clever, he loved playing with other children.

“He was so active,” Anna said. “If there were any poems or skits to participate in, he was at the forefront. So he was not shy. He was such a liberated child and such an active, very active and insanely sociable, insanely sociable.”

Kirill Priymenko, 5, was killed in a missile strike on his house in Ukraine. Provided by Anna Priymenko

His brothers, Artem and Yegor, excelled at sambo, a form of martial arts that originated in the Soviet Union and is popular in Ukraine.

Artem trained daily in the sport and was on the Ukrainian national team, planning to compete in a tournament in the Netherlands this spring. He was goal-oriented and disciplined – “I will try to get to the Olympics," he told his family.

“He was always empathetic, he wanted to help, he was so very responsible," Anna said. "It was easy to leave children on him, he will look after them and feed and change diapers. Well, he is like that. The most responsible one."

Yegor followed in his older brother’s footsteps and took up sambo, too.

The war on Ukraine

When the war started, Russian troops quickly surrounded Sumy, not far from the Russian border. As fighting raged on the outskirts of the city, the Priymenko family tried to help their neighbors.

Vitalik jumped to volunteer. He donated pillows and duvets from his textile business.

“They delivered them to bomb shelters, orphanages, they just gave away these duvets and pillows. They got time to do a good deed,” Anna said.

The family stocked water and food in their basement for air raids.

“Generally, when there was an alarm and strong explosions, they hid in the basement, but Sumy was essentially cut off almost from the first days, because they bombed this Konotop branch of the railways, so trains did not run,” Anna said.

The Priymenko family enjoyed weekend gatherings. Provided by Anna Priymenko

The children, especially Kirill, were frightened as the bombing drew closer to their street. They were scared during the day and asked their grandmother, Valentina, to stay with them at night. Though she was also afraid, she stayed up while the family slept together on a couch in the living room.

“She guarded them all, looked after them, they were so calm with their grandmother,” Anna said.

“She was worried. She listened to the explosions, she was vigilant so that, God forbid, not to miss a single alarm, because the children were there,” Anna said.

Valentina told her, "I don't sleep all night, I listen, if the explosions are approaching, then I am waking everyone up and we go to the basement."

“They can sleep peacefully, and they know that the grandmother hears everything,” Anna said. “And she heard everything, she kept watch.”

Six members of Anna Priymenko's family were killed when a bomb hit their home in Ukraine. Provided by Anna Priymenko

Though the Russians did not enter Sumy, the fighting got more dangerous, so the family planned to leave.

“The explosions were getting closer and closer, and of course, they didn’t want to leave," Anna said. "My brother didn’t want to leave the house either. Until the last moment, they didn’t want to, but then, of course, they were scared for the children.”

Their car packed, the family waited for a humanitarian corridor to open, so they could leave the city. They were scheduled to leave March 8.

The day before, Anna fled her home in Kyiv and arrived in western Ukraine. When she was safe that night, she called her mom: “I said, ‘Mom, that's it, we're already in the west, that's it.’ And she said, ‘God, thank God, at least I won't worry about you, at least I'll sleep peacefully tonight.’”

At midnight, a friend called Anna. There was an airstrike on the Priymenkos' street in Sumy.

“Of course, I started calling my mother," she said. "It was five minutes past 1 a.m. I couldn't reach my mom, so I immediately called my brother.”

Someone picked up. It was their neighbor.

At 10:40 p.m., a bomb had hit the Priymenko home, killing the family: Valentina, Vitalik, Ekaterina, Artem, Yegor and Kirill. Only their dog, Chucky, who was outside during the blast survived.

Valentina was found with two of her grandsons.

“They were on her sides,” Anna said. “Their grandmother was like an angel with wings.”

The others had been sleeping on the second floor. No air raid siren sounded, so the family did not hear anything.

“Not even just the neighbors, (no one) heard these planes. It was quiet, quiet, and then, they say, a sharp roar, just sharp, the houses just trembled, and these planes flew insanely low,” Anna said.

“In a second, everything turned to dust,” she said. “No one thought that this could happen at all.”

A bomb destroyed the Priymenko house in Sumy. Provided by Anna Priymenko

The family was buried in a city cemetery, though there were so many bodies in the morgue, it took a while to find everyone.

Anna felt like her brother’s children were hers, too. Though she saw them often, she wishes she had more time: “I have such regret that I should have put everything else away for the family. You understand everything when you lose it.”

***

Life for Anna is divided into the before and after.

“It is difficult even to enter into a normal routine, the one I had before all these events," she said. "I led such an active lifestyle and worked hard and traveled often, but now I have such apathy for everything.

“It was just emptiness, the world collapsed,” she said. “I am basically left alone.

“We have such insane despair and such horror and such a semi-depressive state, because, yes, we won’t live as before.

“Everyone who was in the war zone and everyone who lost their families saw all the horror. We have the world divided into before and after, and I don’t know how we will deal with it all and generally live with it all after all these hellish and terrible events.

“How can I live with all of this now? How? How to live with it now?”

How to help Ukraine

Anna's loved ones are only a small fraction of civilians who have been killed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The United Nations has confirmed more than 4,000 civilians killed , but the true number is probably far higher, according to the world body. The mayor of a Ukrainian city occupied by Russian forces, Mariupol, estimated that more than 22,000 civilians died in that city dueRussian attacks.

You can help Ukrainians who have lost their homes, family and sense of security. For a list of vetted organizations to which you can contribute, read our donations guide .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian bombs kill three generations in Ukraine family — hours before evacuation