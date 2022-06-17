ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will never have enough money to be able to afford to retire . Another survey, by MagnifyMoney, found that 46% of all Americans anticipate that they will retire in debt.

See: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Related: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

The prospect of retiring may look especially dismal in famously desirable states like California, where the median home price is up to $884,890. But even "The Golden State" has its relatively affordable nooks and not-so-badly-priced crannies.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the four best cities where a couple can live in California -- solely on a Social Security budget for two. That means no assets, no savings -- just that good old monthly income of $3,239.34 (the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,619.67 doubled).

Let's have a look at where you can get the biggest bang for your limited buck if you and your partner want to retire in Cali .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nraNU_0gA8xyZR00

Riverside

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 14.8%
  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 100.4
  • Healthcare Cost of Living Index: 87.8
  • Livability Score: 59
  • Average Rent: $1,569.20
  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $826.96
  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $757.57
  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $3,153.73

Riverside has a robust citrus industry, hiking trails (you can even find volcanoes there) and a solid state university, along with the advantage of being relatively close to the bustling hub of Los Angeles -- which is about 60 miles away. This makes it a nice choice for those who are bidding adieu to L.A in search of more reasonable rents. Alas, the city has a high unemployment rate and a relatively high crime rate, which is what contributes to its subpar livability score of 59.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuFEO_0gA8xyZR00

Pomona

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 11.5%
  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 100.5
  • Healthcare Cost of Living Score: 89.4
  • Livability Score: 53
  • Average Rent: $1,511.40
  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $827.79
  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $771.37
  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $3,110.56

Just 30 miles from Los Angeles, Pomona is another California city that gets a lot of Angelenos coming over for a more affordable life. It's a highly diverse city, which also makes it attractive, but its barely middling livability score is an obvious problem. The biggest issue Pomona faces is its high crime rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Prao_0gA8xyZR00

Sacramento

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 13.3%
  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 104.8
  • Healthcare Cost of Living Score: 96.7
  • Livability Score: 62
  • Average Rent: $1,281.00
  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $863.20
  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $834.36
  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $2,978.56

The capital of California is also known as the City of Trees, which gives you some idea of the lush, verdant scenery that can be found there. Sacramento sports a booming arts scene and a trendy "Farm to Fork" movement, with its 1.5 million acres of farmland churning out roughly 165 varieties of produce. It has the highest livability score on this list, but, at 62, that's still not very high. This is likely because the city, picturesque as it can be, has a high crime rate too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sehlQ_0gA8xyZR00

Fresno

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 11.6%
  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 99.2
  • Healthcare Cost of Living Score: 90.6
  • Livability Score: 57
  • Average Rent: $1,050.00
  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $817.08
  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $781.73
  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $2,648.80

Fresno is located right in the heart of the Golden State in San Joaquin Valley. The city has a highly diverse population and that's reflected in its sundry cuisine options. While you really can't beat an average rent of $1,050 in California, Fresno has some work to do in order to become a more desirable locale. Donning a less than impressive livability rate of 57, Fresno is blighted with bad air and a poor economy.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places in California for a couple to live on only Social Security checks based on (1) the average monthly benefit for retired workers ($1,619.67), sourced from the Social Security Administration, and doubled; and (2) the average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment, as sourced from ApartmentList. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at (3) grocery and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

California to rename 'Negro Bar' park after years of debate

A California park called Negro Bar will finally be renamed after years of debate over its racist origins, state officials said Friday. On Friday, two days before the Juneteenth anniversary of the emancipation of US slaves, the California State Park and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename the park, it said in a statement to AFP. The park will temporarily be known as Black Miners Bar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Pomona, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

WORLD'S BEST VODKA AWARD WON BY CALIFORNIA DISTILLERY

Silvergrin Vodka, from Sespe Creek Distillery in Oxnard, California, was awarded "World's Best Vodka" in this year's international World Vodka Awards. OXNARD, Calif., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In news from the "I didn't see that coming" genre, comes the report that a vodka made in California has been named the World's Best. Hailing from the sleepy, seaside town of Oxnard, the top award in the varietal category was awarded to Silvergrin Vodka, beating out the top vodkas from 18 other countries. It is the first time that the World Vodka Awards highest honor has been won by a California brand.
OXNARD, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Protecting the Joshua Tree Imperils California’s Transition to Clean Energy

California is falling behind on meeting our climate goals, not on pace to meet our 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target until the 2060s or later. Now the state’s pending decision on whether to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species could imperil progress further by potentially making large-scale solar facilities infeasible to build in our vast, sun-soaked deserts.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

California city tops list of most diverse, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – For years, America’s population has become increasingly diverse, both racially and ethnically, but that diversity isn’t spread evenly across the nation. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey, a study from Filterbuy breaks down the nation’s most diverse cities, taking into account ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and the diversity of the residents’ birthplaces. A composite index score was assigned based on those three factors.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#U S Census Bureau#Housing Prices#Americans
capitalandmain.com

In California, It Barely Pays to Take Care of Elders in Need at Home

Sydney O’Connor’s clients have disparate needs. One, a double transplant survivor who is almost blind, requires assistance for most of the critical transactions in his life, including paying bills and staying current with his finances. The other, a woman in the early stages of dementia, needs help with the basics: getting out of bed, making food, moving around her house, using the bathroom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTLA.com

The California counties that are growing fastest

(Stacker) – Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California lawmaker proposes requiring gun owners to be insured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, SB 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

June 20: No Mail Delivery, County Offices Closed for New Federal Holiday Juneteenth

The holiday marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states. The term “Juneteenth” is a blend of the words June and nineteenth, the holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
160K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy