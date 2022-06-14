He stayed with his parents; she fled Russian troops. The couple was never reunited

Sasha and Dasha

Sasha and Dasha have been sweethearts since high school. In their 20s, they shared an apartment in Kyiv with their dog, Floy.

The two were inseparable, traveling to Venice and Barcelona and skiing together. Kind, steadfast and often stubborn, Sasha was the soul of every gathering they went to.

They would have celebrated seven years together in April.

But Sasha was shot dead by Russian troops in March while staying with his family in a Kyiv suburb, shortly after Dasha was able to evacuate the town. He and his parents were found in a mass grave, hands tied behind their backs.

"I suspect that on our anniversary, Sasha wanted to propose to me, which was supposed to be here on the 19th (of April)," Dasha said. "There were many plans for this year, a lot."

On Feb. 24, Daria Belenitsina, 23, woke up to the sound of her boyfriend, Oleksandr Sukhenko, talking loudly on the phone in their Kyiv apartment.

"Dash,” he said nervously. “The war has begun."

Sasha had been reading about this possibility but didn't believe it could actually happen. Now that it had, he began packing and calmly made plans to leave the city.

The couple had lived together for about two years, taking care to decorate their apartment and make it a home. Sasha always looked after Dasha and doted on her, walking their rescue dog, Floy, early on the weekend so she could sleep in, making sure she always had anything she needed and reassuring her when she worried about this or about that.

“He always remained calm, positive, he always had his own view of the situation,” she said. “His outlook really calmed me, because he said "Well, look, nothing bad happened," and he always calmed me down.”

Daria and Oleksandr embrace. Oleksandr was killed by Russian troops. Courtesy Daria Belenitsina

Daria, who went by Dasha, first met Oleksandr, who went by Sasha, in his hometown, Motyzhin. The couple decided to join Sasha's family there, 28 miles west of Kyiv, when the war began. His parents still lived there, and his mother, Olha, was the town’s mayor.

“We were sure that it would be calmer there, calmer than in Kyiv,” she said.

They quickly packed and refueled their car.

Three days after they arrived in the village, Russian tanks with V symbols drove into the village, soldiers running alongside them.

“Every day it got worse there," Dasha said.

Firefights raged on the outskirts of the village as Russian soldiers roved around town ransacking shops and looting homes. Rockets hit buildings, the red flashes pouring down like rain.

“They hid among the civilian population, among the houses,” she said. “We were like a living shield for them.”

She said soldiers shot at cars so people couldn’t leave and fired bullets into homes to intimidate the population.

“They understood that if the village was left empty, then they could be razed to the ground very quickly. Therefore, they did not allow people to leave."

But a few weeks after the occupation began, Sasha and Dasha had a brief window to head back to Kyiv. They packed their bags, but at the last minute, Sasha said he couldn't go.

"I'm sorry, I can't leave my parents," he told Dasha. He encouraged her to go without him.

"Everything will be all right," Sasha told Dasha. Her memories of the day are a blur.

They kept in touch in the weeks that followed, exchanging voice messages over Instagram. He told her they would definitely see each other again.

“I love you very much,” he said. If only they could just go back to Kyiv and walk their dog together again, he said. He just wanted to do that.

Two weeks after she left, Dasha stopped hearing from Sasha. She posted on Instagram on March 25, pleading for news outlets to cover his story.

Daria and Oleksandr in an Instagram post by Daria. Courtesy Daria

But it was too late.

Four weeks later, a friend reached out to Dasha.

“Condolences, we don’t believe it ourselves," their message said. Sasha and his parents had been killed by Russian troops and found half-buried in a shallow mass grave.

Dasha didn't believe it until she called relatives of Sasha who were in Motyzhin.

"Yes, we see," they said. They had visited the grave. "It’s them for sure."

Oleksandr and his parents, Olha and Igor, at a birthday party. Courtesy Daria Belenitsina

It was estimated that they died March 24, the day before Dasha's Instagram post. Russian soldiers tortured the family, trying to obtain information about Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine .

Sasha and his parents are among 400 civilians killed during the Russian occupation of the Bucha region near Kyiv in March. His sister is the only one left in their immediate family.

Overall, more than 1,300 civilians died in the Kyiv region overall during Russian occupation, most of them killed by small arms, according to Kyiv Region Police Chief Andriy Nebytov.

“He loved his home very much, Motyzhin, the home of his parents, and he loved his country very much,” Dasha said. “He always, one might say, always wanted to be, probably, a hero. He always aspired to this, but he never wanted to be praised for it.”

A few days after their anniversary, Dasha posted on Instagram.

"We should have been together, we had plans, we wanted to live ... together. But the "Russian peace" decided otherwise, we were not given the right to choose, but now I have it – it is to live on or suffer forever."

"And I choose the first option, not because it's very easy for me, but because he would like that and that's also what I want."

Daria Belenitsina and Oleksandr Sukhenko share a tender moment. Courtesy Daria Belenitsina

The scope of the Ukraine war

Oleksandr and his family were killed by Russian troops in one of the suburbs of Kyiv. While the area has now been liberated, missile strikes and bombings continue across Ukraine. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), which documents conflict events, has noted at least 6,400 incidents of wartime violence across the country since Russia began widespread attacks on Feb. 24.

Thousands of people have died in the conflict. Thousands more have been left alone to deal with the aftermath of losing someone they love dearly and couldn't have imagined living without.

How to help Ukraine

Dasha's loved ones are only a small fraction of civilians who have been killed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The United Nations has confirmed more than 4,000 civilians killed , but the true number is probably far higher, according to the world body. The mayor of a Ukrainian city occupied by Russian forces, Mariupol, estimated that more than 22,000 civilians have died in that city alone due to Russian attacks.

You can help Ukrainians who have lost their homes, family and sense of security. For a list of vetted organizations to which you can contribute, read our donations guide .

