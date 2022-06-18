ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

By Maddie Duley
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 15 hours ago

For those thinking about retirement, it might seem daunting to live with a strict budget from month to month. However, there are several factors to consider that can make the budgeting process less intimidating and allow people entering retirement to feel more prepared.

When choosing a city to retire in, it's important to consider cost of housing, groceries, healthcare and overall livability. In order to streamline the process, GoBankingRates has compiled a list of the 11 best cities to retire with a budget of $2,500 a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2MIl_0gA8xu2X00

11. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,126.22
  • Livability: 72

Omaha's rent falls in the middle range: A one-bedroom apartment averages $1,166. What ranks Omaha lower on the list, however, is the steep monthly healthcare cost of $562 and the hefty monthly grocery average of $398. Despite those sizable expenses, the livability in Omaha (72) is quite high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghw9g_0gA8xu2X00

10. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,061
  • Livability: 61

Milwaukee falls at No. 10 on this list, with monthly rent at $1,231 and groceries among the most affordable on the list, at $383. While Milwaukee offers monthly living for under $2,000, the city ranks the lowest on the livability scale, at 61.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xGAu_0gA8xu2X00

9. Buffalo, New York

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,040
  • Livability: 63

Buffalo is the No. 3 most expensive city on this list, thanks to the second-highest rent ($1,215) and grocery costs ($406) each month. But the healthcare expenses ($419 per month) fall in the middle of the pack. All things considered, living in New York state is going to be expensive, but Buffalo is a cheap alternative to New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRUx1_0gA8xu2X00

8. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,029
  • Liability: 75

Des Moines may not be the best place to settle for social people as only 14% of the city's population is over 65. Monthly rent for a one-bedroom in this city ranks highest on this list, at $1,138, and the city features the second-highest monthly healthcare costs, at $495. Living in Des Moines, however, could be worth it, as the livability score is 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7C6M_0gA8xu2X00

7. Scranton, Pennsylvania

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,015.15
  • Livability: 63

Scranton features a monthly rent of $1,174 and a lively retired community as 20% of the city is 65 or older. The city does showcase pricier monthly grocery costs, at $398.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYqXp_0gA8xu2X00

6. Sebring, Florida

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,009
  • Livability: 65

Sebring offers amazing opportunities for residents looking for a vibrant social life as 36% of the city's population is over 65. The rent for Sebring falls at $1,148 for one bedroom, and the city's grocery costs are the highest on this list, at $417.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvOyj_0gA8xu2X00

5. Sierra Vista, Arizona

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,007
  • Livability: 78

Sierra Vista is a great option for social adults as over one-fifth of the population in the city is 65 and older. With monthly one-bedroom rent at $1,171 and a livability score of 78, the city offers amazing social opportunities with an impressively low cost of living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oEBw_0gA8xu2X00

4. Toledo, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,893
  • Livability: 62

Toledo offers a one-bedroom apartment for an average of $1,148 and the cheapest grocery costs on this list, at $372. The monthly healthcare costs in Toledo are also very low: $373. The city is great for retirees who are looking for a place to live with an abundance of recreational activities and a stable housing market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIMsl_0gA8xu2X00

3. Akron, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,868
  • Livability: 63

Akron is also a top contender for retirees as it offers the lowest monthly healthcare costs on this list, at $359. With rent costing $1,124 for a one-bedroom apartment, the city offers multiple appealing factors for those looking to find a place to settle down during their retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HvM2_0gA8xu2X00

2. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,822
  • Livability: 64

Little Rock takes second place on this list, with rent costing $1,055 and an impressively low healthcare cost of $372. While this city features a lower livability number, the great rent and healthcare costs make it a fantastic city for retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5U8m_0gA8xu2X00

1. McAllen, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,812
  • Livability: 81

McAllen made the No. 1 spot as the best city to retire on a monthly budget of $2,500 or less by offering the most budget-friendly expenditures compared to the rest of the U.S. and the top livability score among these 11 cities. Rent averages $1,042, $885 less than the U.S. mean. Groceries typically cost $379, significantly lower than the U.S. average of $412.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Texas Monthly#New York City#Budgeting
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Actually Falling

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
160K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy