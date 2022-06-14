8 Unexpected Places That Offer Gas Rewards

If you’ve had to buy gas in the last few months, you’ve noticed a painfully steep increase in the price of fuel. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eclipsed the $5 per gallon mark , according to AAA, which is more than a 40% increase from January, and a whopping 60% higher than the same time last year.

Drivers are obviously looking for ways to shave off dollars wherever they can. Fortunately, there are several unexpected places that you can seek out gas rewards, which offer discounts and points redeemable for fuel if you just know where to look .

Maverik’s Adventure Club and Nitro Cards

If you live in the Northwest, Maverik’s convenience has a gas rewards program called Maverik’s Adventure Club. You can take advantage of two rewards: the Adventure Club and the Nitro card.

With the Adventure Club, drivers get two cents off a gallon of fuel. The card will also help you earn points through purchases.

Pilot Flying J Preferred Customer Rewards

If you’re a professional driver or a passionate RV lover, you might be right for Pilot Flying J’s rewards program, which is designed with these two groups of drivers in mind. You can sign up for a Preferred Customer Rewards card, which delivers bonus points on select purchases. Additionally, with myRewards Plus, you can earn one point for every one gallon of diesel gas you buy. A point is equal to one cent.

According to the Penny Hoarder blog, they also offer special promotions, such as the one for June 2022, where you can earn five points per gallon through the myRewards app, when you select “PushforPoints.”

Speedway Speedy Rewards

Speedway convenience stores and gas stations offer a Speedway Speedy Rewards program where you can earn significant deals — 10 points per gallon of gas purchased, and 20 points per dollar you spend on select items in their stores. You can even earn points through their online store, Speedy Rewards Mall.

According to the Penny Hoarder, your points can also buy you food and drinks, car washes and more.

Circle K Easy Rewards

Another well-known convenience store that road travelers are likely to be familiar with is the Circle K. They offer a Circle K Easy Rewards program that’s as simple as grabbing one of the free cards on a visit and activating it via their mobile app or online.

The program allows card holders to earn 10 points per gallon, as well as 20 points for every dollar you spend on snacks, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Every 2,000 points translates to a $2 cash coupon. The app also delivers other special offers.

Safeway for U Rewards

America’s favorite grocery store also offers gas discounts through the Safeway for U rewards program, conveniently accessible on a mobile app. While these rewards are not exclusive to gas, for every $100 you spend at Safeway stores, you can earn 10 cents off per gallon. You must redeem them at participating gas stations, including Safeway, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Carrs/Safeway gas stations.

Kroger’s Fuel Points

In the Midwest and Southern states, Kroger’s grocery stores offer a fuel rewards program where you can redeem points for gas at participating gas stations. For every dollar your spend at Kroger’s, you earn one point, or two points when you purchase gift cards, as well as 25 points when you purchase prescriptions that aren’t paid for by federal funds, and they don’t cap the amount of points you can earn.

Redeem your points at Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers. 1,000 fuel points = $1 off per gallon. You can redeem your points in 100-point increments, with a maximum of 35 gallons of unleaded, mid-grade, premium, diesel or E85. Some Shell stations may also participate in the fuel points program, where 100 fuel points will get you 10¢ off per gallon.

Walmart+ Membership

The big-box retailer known for affordable prices offers a gas incentive for anyone who signs up for a Walmart + membership. The membership costs $98 per year, or $12.95 per month, and saves you 10 cents per gallon on gas. You can take advantage of this discount at participating Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations as well as Sam’s Club fuel centers. You can also start with a 30-day free trial if you’re not sure.

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

Another perk of a Costco membership is access to their Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, which nets users 4% cash back on eligible gas, up to $7,000 each year. After that, you can still earn 1% cash back. A Costco membership can range in price from $60 to $120 per year, but the Visa card comes without an annual fee.

The Visa card also nets you 3% cash back on restaurants and other locations.

