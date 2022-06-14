Lives destroyed: Ukrainians' stories of loved ones lost in the war

The Priymenko family Courtesy Anna Priymenko

Anna Priymenko's youngest nephew, a budding football player, was only 5 years old when he was killed by the bomb that hit his family's home. Her other two nephews were 10 and 15. They loved sambo, a martial art that originated in the former USSR. Her only brother owned a textile business, donating countless blankets and pillows after the war began, and her mother was a kindergarten teacher.

When she heard of their deaths, "the world collapsed," said Anna, 37. "I am basically left alone."

Thousands of civilians have been killed in the Russian war on Ukraine, and countless people like Anna have been left alone in the aftermath, figuring out how to move forward when those they loved most are gone.

"It is clear that this time may pass, it may settle down a little, but ... it will never be the way it was. It will never be," Anna said.

These are the stories of the lives destroyed and devastated by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Most of Anna's family was ripped away from her when a bomb hit their house in Sumy. She still finds everyday life hard. "The fact that someone this year could not go to church on Easter is understandable, but the fact that in my life now there will not be such an Easter as it was before," she said. "Or the same Christmas, or the same birthday, any, absolutely any day of an ordinary, everyday life, it just will never be the same as it was before." Read more

Lyudmyla Strylets was in the yard working on her family’s farm with her husband in the town of Kashpero-Mykolaivka in the Mykolaiv region when a Russian column of troops invaded. Her daughter, Victoria, tells her story: "It's very difficult to live through this again, to say everything." Read more

Daria Belenitsina, who went by Dasha, and her boyfriend Oleksandr Sukhenko, who went by Sasha, had been together for nearly seven years. But when Russian troops invaded the town where Sasha and his parents were staying, Dasha was left alone in Kyiv: "When the war started, he wrote to me that he really wanted to return home and just walk the dog together with me in the park." Read more

Anna, Victoria and Dasha's loved ones are only a small fraction of civilians who have been killed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The United Nations has confirmed more than 4,000 civilians killed , but the true number is probably far higher, according to the world body. The mayor of a Ukrainian city occupied by Russian forces, Mariupol, estimated that more than 22,000 civilians have died in that city alone due to Russian attacks.

