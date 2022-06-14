ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords

 3 days ago

In Portland, Oregon, some nonprofits are borrowing...

Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail

In Illinois, the state's child welfare agency is one of the entities in charge of what happens to kids and teens charged in crimes. But some youth are staying locked up in jail for weeks or months after they should have been released. That's because the agency can't find a better place for them to live. As Patrick Smith of member station WBEZ reports, it's part of a national problem for young people in both the criminal justice and foster care systems.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Local Motion: All Points Transit and Region 10 explain their partnership and share resources for older adults

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
MONTROSE, CO
Some Californians got a temporary reprieve from record high gas prices

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Some California residents got a reprieve from record high gas prices, if only for a few hours, as a station in Rancho Cordova was charging only $0.69 a gallon. The price was supposed to be $6.99, but the manager misplaced a decimal point. The mistake cost the station 16,000 bucks and also the manager his job. John Szczecina says the mistake's all on him, and his family has started a crowdfunding campaign to help him make up the difference. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE

