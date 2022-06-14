Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords

In Illinois, the state's child welfare agency is one of the entities in charge of what happens to kids and teens charged in crimes. But some youth are staying locked up in jail for weeks or months after they should have been released. That's because the agency can't find a better place for them to live. As Patrick Smith of member station WBEZ reports, it's part of a national problem for young people in both the criminal justice and foster care systems.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO