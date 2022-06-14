Hot and dry conditions continue for next several days

It remains very hot here in Acadiana, which should come as no surprise to those of us who have ever been through a Louisiana summer.

High temperatures are going to get into the mid 90s by the afternoon, and the heat index will likely push to around 105.

There's little to help us with the heat as rain chances will once again stay minimal with only a 10% chance for a very isolated shower.

Essentially this is going to be the exact same set up we can expect on Wednesday as the weather pattern remains very stagnant.

Acadiana's hottest day this week is looking to be Thursday, and if we're lucky we may see a few more scattered showers.

Rain chances are a little higher Thursday and Friday, but not by much, and then it will return to being hot, humid, and dry.

