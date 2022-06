Kentucky Wildcats track & field senior sprinter Abby Steiner has won the Honda Sport Award for track & field, it was announced Thursday. “It’s a great honor to be selected as the track and field recipient of this award and to be nominated among so many other talented and strong women. A special thank you to my coaches, my parents, my teammates, and all the other people I have met along the way to get me to this point. It has been an honor to run track at Kentucky and be able to represent the Wildcats. Go Cats and thank you,” Steiner said in a press release.

