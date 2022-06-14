ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: 14-year-old Kan. boy critically injured in shooting

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. Just before 1p.m., police responded to reports of a...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Kansas man injured after car, motorcycle sideswipe in Rice Co.

RICE COUNTY —A man from Lindsborg was injured in an accident just after 11 p.m. Thursday in Rice County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by 60-year-old Melissa L. Betha of Chase was southbound on Kansas 14 three miles south of Lyons when the Toyota entered the northbound lane to pass a stationary Rice County Sheriff's vehicle on a traffic stop.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Flag Day car parade has 'great turnout'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stacy Goss with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County was pleased with the support for the Flag Day car parade that went to care facilities in the area. "I think we had about 15 cars total," Goss said. "That's including law enforcement from Reno County Sheriff, Hutch PD and I believe SWAT was there."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Honor Flight car show June 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight Hutchinson Volunteers 3rd Annual Car Show is coming up Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. at Midway Motors in Hutchinson. You can register your car at the event to show. There will be a food court with hamburgers and hot dogs available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Visit Hutch doing H-bucks giveaway

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Visit Hutch is giving away $50 in H-Bucks to one lucky winner that signs up for their email list by Monday. These can be spent just like cash at more than 100 Reno County businesses. The winner will receive an email letting them know how to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

South Hutch to spray for mosquitoes

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson is attempting to mitigate the mosquito issue. That city's public works department will spray for mosquitoes this evening from 7 p.m. to midnight. City offices in South Hutchinson and across the county also have larvicide dunks to put in areas...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Recovery Collaborative to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next meeting of the Reno Recovery Collaborative is at noon this coming Tuesday at 2020 N. Waldron, Bldg. 100. RRC's Mission is to reduce and prevent substance misuse to improve Reno County’s quality of life for all, through access to resources for prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

FairyTails Family Zoo Night coming up July 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo is holding a "FairyTails" Family Zoo Night Friday, July 8th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is planned as an evening of entertainment, snacks, costumed characters, special stories, and animal encounters. Grab your crowns and gowns and come out for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ems
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Zoo gets $50K grant from T-Mobile

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — T-Mobile announced Friday that Hutchinson is one of the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects. The $50,000 grant will go toward renovating the Hutchinson Zoo with the addition of a Nature Play themed playground, including a splash river and greenspace to provide a dedicated and inclusive play space for children of all abilities.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Juneteenth activities continue in Hutchinson this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson non-profit is helping facilitate a Juneteenth Celebration here in the Salt City this weekend. "H.E.E.L.O. Inc is the Hutchinson Empowerment Engagement Leadership Organization," said founder Shontina Tipton. "I'm a native of Hutchinson and I'd been gone for some time. I came back to start a nonprofit. It's a nonprofit to work with the youth in the community. The nonprofit was already in conception about a year ago. It just kind of kicked of during Juneteenth celebration weekend. With H.E.E.L.O., we're going to be working with the youth. We've got several programs we're going to be working with. We've got a Stars and Stripes STEM program that we will be working with 4th to 12th graders, we have a Woodson principal's care to curriculum program, working K-12. We also started the Edward L. Tipton minority scholarship at Hutchinson Community College in honor of my father, Edward Tipton."
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

A Day in the Life coming soon!

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting Sunday, June 19, Hutch Post will begin a new feature highlighting local businesses. The new feature series will go behind the scenes to see what "A Day in the Life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Monte Cross to return to Buhler school board

BUHLER — A familiar face is coming back to the Buhler USD 313 School Board. The Board voted in Monte Cross during a special meeting Wednesday. The 45-year-old Cross previously served for six years before losing an election to Robin Swanson, who announced she was stepping down in May. He will finish out Swanson's unexpired term until 2026.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Smallville Con brings movie actors to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the many cast members to grace 2022 Smallville Con this weekend at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is Jack O' Halloran. He played Non, the menacing but mute member of the trio of Kryptonian supervillains in the first two Superman movies. "It's like an immortal...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Drillers win again over Wind Surge Friday

Tulsa, OK - The Wind Surge fell short to the Tulsa Drillers 5-0 on Friday night in Tulsa as Wichita struggled at the plate and stranded six runners in scoring position to lose their third straight game. The Drillers scored two runs in the third inning behind a balk and...
TULSA, OK
Hutch Post

Teufel: Members, take a look at ChamberBlue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is trying to help its members deal with remaining competitive when it comes to benefits through the ChamberBlue health insurance program. "We're not in control of the cost of our health care and our health insurance plans, mostly because if...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy