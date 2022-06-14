ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Arrivederci San Lorenzo: Princess Diana’s favourite Italian restaurant to close its doors for good

By Hope Coke
tatler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom music royalty to actual royalty – including the Rolling Stones and the late Diana, Princess of Wales – Knightsbridge’s San Lorenzo is a London legend. Soon, however, the beloved Italian restaurant will be only a memory, amid reports that it is to permanently close. Having...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces make stylish duo at Royal Ascot

Twin sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer made a stylish pair on the second day of Royal Ascot. Princess Diana ’s 29-year-old nieces looked marvelous wearing Michael Kors to the Ascot Racecourse on Wednesday, June 15. RELATED: Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Charlotte Casiraghi
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Rocco Ritchie
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Margaret Thatcher
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Central London#Food Drink#Arrivederci San Lorenzo#The Rolling Stones#Knightsbridge#The Daily Mail
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a vision in glorious green at Amsterdam gala

While the UK royals have been putting on the ritz for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, their European counterparts have been enjoying some high-profile events of their own. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, for example, undertook a special visit to the Netherlands this week, which included a glamorous appearance at a gala dinner in Amsterdam.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joins glamorous procession of European royals for first 18th birthday bash

A plethora of glamorous royals flocked to Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo yesterday, for a grand dinner to mark the first of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday celebrations. The second in line to the Norwegian throne reached the milestone occasion in January this year, but has postponed any formal festivities until now. Tomorrow, for the hottest event of the European social calendar, the princess will party alongside high-society guests at a gala at the palace, where her royal relatives are expected to rub shoulders with chic socialites and European It girls.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Marie Claire

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Turn Up Again with Parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Platinum Party at the Palace

Performers like Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, and Queen played for a crowd of 22,000 at Buckingham Palace tonight, all part of the Platinum Party at the Palace celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. It was the Queen herself—though not physically there due to ongoing mobility issues—who kicked...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew’s Daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, Just Might Have a Royal Future

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How extraordinary it was, on Wednesday, to see none other than Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, riding up the famous straight of Royal Ascot, seated in one of the three carriages reserved for the royals, seated next to her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and wearing a white dress and a boater hat.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Let the celebrations begin! Newly-engaged Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek lead the glamorous royals arriving for the first bash marking Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her fiancé Shaman Durek put on a glamorous display as they joined royals attending a government party to mark Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday this evening. Looking effortlessly elegant, Märtha Louise, 50, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, commanded...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew is spotted for first time since he 'tested positive for Covid' as he leaves Windsor Castle in his Range Rover after being forced to miss Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Andrew has been spotted for first time since he 'tested positive for Covid', leaving Windsor Castle in his Range Rover after being forced to miss the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend. The Duke of York, 62, was seen on an early morning outing today, wearing a dark blue jumper...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy