“We want to run at a different rhythm,” says Lisa Drake, vice president of electric vehicle industrialization at Ford Motor Company. “Faster, faster, faster.”. Nearly 120 years ago, when the automaker was founded, American women didn’t have the legal right to vote. This spring, when Ford launched the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric, emissions-free version of its classic electric pickup truck, women were in the driver’s seat. Linda Zhang, an engineer, immigrant, and mom of teenagers, is the chief engineer behind the car. Women scientists made the rollout happen, among them Megan Gegesky, a fifth-generation Ford worker, who serves as the program management launch supervisor. And then there’s Drake, who is helping to oversee the whole thing.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO