Like many founders, Psyche Terry and her husband, Vontoba Terry, started their business to solve a personal need. Both Psyche and Vontoba had dealt with eczema for years. Living in the Las Vegas desert--Psyche to get her MBA and Vontoba to get his masters in economics, both at the Lee Business School at the University of Nevada-- they dealt with near-constant dry skin. But neither could find any affordable skincare options made with natural ingredients. So, Psyche started her own line: Urban Hydration, which today she runs as CEO under her holding company, UI Global Brands. Vontoba, who co-founded the company and joined full-time in 2016, serves as COO.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO