ROGERSVILLE — As the only animal shelter in Hawkins County, the local humane society has reached capacity and is struggling to work with its limited space. The Hawkins County Humane Society is currently caring for about 90 animals, with more than 50 cats and more than 35 dogs residing at the shelter. In addition, several animals have lived at the shelter for more than a year.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO