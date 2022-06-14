ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees

By Henry Redman
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2yzL_0gA8rpGo00

Bascom Hall -- University of Wisconsin Madison (WI) by Ron Cogswell via Flickr CC BY 2.0

Two Republican candidates for governor said that if elected they would recall and replace all of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ unconfirmed appointees to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Monday .

Both former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson said they’d install their own regents. The plan would allow the potential Republican governor to replace at least half of the body that sets policy for the system’s campuses, giving power of the board back to the party that has regularly been hostile to higher education in the state.

The 18-member board is set up so that regents serve staggered seven-year terms, but the state Senate has consistently refused to confirm Evers’ appointees, meaning that if a Republican governor is elected, they can install their own regents. The Senate has not confirmed nine of Evers’ 11 regent appointees.

In statements to the Journal-Sentinel, Kleefisch and Nicholson said they’d want to take control of the board to keep liberal ideologies out of the system. Both mentioned critical race theory , a graduate school-level educational framework that states institutions are shaped by racism, as a reason overhauling the board is necessary.

“As governor, I would replace unconfirmed appointees to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents with nominees who are serious about reducing the amount of time it takes to get a degree, reducing the cost of degrees, and who are committed to removing intellectual poison like Critical Race Theory from all UW curricula,” Nicholson said.

Kleefisch pointed to the recent hiring of Jennifer Mnookin , dean of the UCLA law school, as chancellor of UW-Madison. Immediately after Mnookin’s hiring, Republicans criticized her for previous statements about critical race theory and her association with the state of California.

“As proven by its choice to hire Dr. Mnookin — with her woke CRT, vaccine-mandating history in California — the UW Board of Regents needs a major overhaul,” Kleefisch said. “As a UW alum, I believe our universities need to refocus their mission on workforce needs, not pushing liberal ideology. When I’m governor, I will withdraw every unconfirmed Evers appointment and replace them with nominees who are staunch advocates for diversity of thought on campus.”

Karen Walsh, the regent who led the search that resulted in Mnookin’s hiring, has said that the board doesn’t consider political ideology when hiring, only looking for leadership skills. Recently, the board hired former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson as interim UW System president and Jay Rothman , a Milwaukee attorney who has donated to Republican campaigns, started as System president this month.

Walsh, one of the two Evers appointees who has been confirmed by the Senate, was elected as the board’s chair on Friday.

The board includes 11 Evers appointees, five appointees of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Technical College System board president.

Nicholas Fleisher, a professor at UW-Milwaukee and president of the Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said that the removal of Evers appointees would severely threaten the System.

“Made possible by the state senate’s continued active participation in nullifying the 2018 governor’s election through abuse of the confirmation process,” he tweeted. “This will be a huge scandal threatening everything from reputation to accreditation if it happens.”

Since Evers’ election in 2018, Wisconsin Republicans have repeatedly sought to stonewall his appointees or find loopholes to keep Walker appointees in office on several of the state’s powerful boards and commissions.

That strategy of not confirming appointments will allow Republicans a chance to recall at least nine members of the Board of Regents if they capture the governor’s office, but it has also prevented Evers from gaining a majority in other important parts of state government.

The Natural Resources Board, which guides policy for the Department of Natural Resources, has remained in Republican control because Fred Prehn , a Wausau dentist appointed by Walker, has refused to leave his seat even though his term expired on May 1, 2021 and his replacement has been named by Evers.

Prehn has insisted his decision not to leave has nothing to do with politics, yet his emails have shown him deciding to stay to influence board decisions on controversial topics such as wolf hunting and water regulation, as well as communicating with the Republicans in control of the Senate and Walker himself.

Prehn argues that he’s allowed to stay on the board until the Senate confirms his replacement. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) has said the body, which ended its term earlier this spring, won’t consider any more Evers appointees. A lawsuit seeking to boot Prehn from the board is pending before the state Supreme Court.

The post Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 2

Dennis Gravert
4d ago

I am truly embarrassed by the republicans in our states legislature. Time after time, they have stonewalled any potential confirmation hearings to fill vacant seats. If they were even a little bit thoughtful, they could offer alternative people to consider. And now they think it's okay to turn our states University system into their own version of our legislature. Sad day for our state.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Legislators debut plans for a climate and jobs package

The same week that Wisconsin was hit with multiple major storms, leaving tens of thousands of people without power in temperatures that neared 100 degrees, two state legislators announced their plans for a package of legislation to transition the state to a greener future.  On Thursday, Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde (D-Milwaukee) and Sen. Chris Larson […] The post Legislators debut plans for a climate and jobs package appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspending abortion appointments

MILWAUKEE — Abortion could suddenly become illegal in Wisconsin so Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is adding more abortion appointments through June 25. After that, they're suspending appointments and directing patients to facilities out of state. The reason behind this move is to not disrupt care for those seeking an abortion as the country waits for a decision from the Supreme Court.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee Democrats try again on climate and clean energy bills

Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers announced Thursday they once again plan to introduce a package of bills aimed at reducing the effects of climate change and supporting the clean energy transition, despite opposition from Republican leaders. Milwaukee Democrats Sen. Chris Larson and Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde say the climate and jobs package...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tonemadison.com

Capitol Punishments: What Gableman tells himself

The sexist streak in Wisconsin’s increasingly expensive and unhinged election investigation. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Each...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Senator Baldwin Says Vote On Gun Legislation Could Be Imminent

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says a vote on stricter gun laws could be imminent – maybe as early as this week. The Wisconsin Democrat says “the people of the United States are demanding action.”. Baldwin says she stands on the side of taking action. The current push for...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Devin Lemahieu
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP still riling up its base with the Big Lie

Indifferent to the revelations of the Jan. 6 hearings, the GOP in Wisconsin is riling up its base with the Big Lie even as those hearings are under way. This week, the Republican National Committee and the Wisconsin Republic Party launched a nine-city “election integrity” tour. That would be a laughable joke if it weren’t […] The post GOP still riling up its base with the Big Lie appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WASHINGTON, DC
wtmj.com

GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels is standing by his opposition to same-sex marriage, telling The Associated Press that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, is one of four Republicans running for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who entered the campaign late but this month won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, spoke with the AP on Tuesday about the race. His views on same-sex marriage have been in question after he made comments in his U.S. Senate race in 2004 when he backed a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

DNR Secretary talks clean water, climate change and agriculture at Marquette event

Pollution from hazardous chemicals, the long-term effects of climate change and the evolving nature of agriculture all play a role in the health of Wisconsin’s residents and its economy, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole said at an event hosted by the Marquette University Law School on Wednesday. The event focused on environmental […] The post DNR Secretary talks clean water, climate change and agriculture at Marquette event appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Of Wisconsin#Politics State#College#Democratic#U S Senate
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin sees labor force rise

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate ticked up up to 2.9% in May from its historically low 2.8% in April, but that is actually good news. That uptick wasn’t caused by job losses—in fact the preliminary estimates for May 2022 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a historic high of 3,059,300 Wisconsinites were employed. What changed in […] The post Wisconsin sees labor force rise appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated

Jeri Bonavia was an unlikely candidate to become a leading advocate for gun control.  But her 5-year-old daughter changed her life. “So many kids are being killed with guns,” young Jenna told her mother. “Fix it, Mommy.” “I wasn’t an activist, wasn’t political. I’m an introvert.  It wasn’t a natural fit,” says Bonavia, the mother […] The post Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without…
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wpr.org

Dane County sues Wisconsin DNR over PFAS requirements in wastewater permit

Dane County is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over requirements to test for PFAS and reduce chemicals released from the Dane County Regional Airport under a wastewater permit. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals found in firefighting foam and everyday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Gableman Fined $2 Thousand A Day For Contempt

MADISON, WI (WRN) – A Dane County judge has ordered Michael Gableman – who’s overseeing the partisan probe into Wisconsin’s 2020 elections – to pay two thousand dollars per day until he satisfies an open records request. Judge Patrick Remington found Gableman to be in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

'They can’t be denied': Podcast series 'Be Seen' cements Wisconsin’s LGBTQ history

After 50 years, tales about the Black Nite gay bar in Milwaukee felt like urban legend. Historian Michail Takach said people at parties would ask Josie Carter to tell stories, such as when the then-young Black woman of trans experience and other bar patrons fought back against homophobic attackers on Aug. 5, 1961. He said people would dismiss what Carter shared as just some crazy story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kfgo.com

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he’ll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy