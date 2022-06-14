ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Chad Farrell: 100% renewable energy is a win-win-win for Vermont

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Chad Farrell of Burlington, founder and CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. He was appointed by the Vermont Senate to represent the clean energy sector on the Vermont Climate Council, and is on the boards of the Vermont Natural Resources Council and Renewable Energy Vermont.

Recent geopolitical events underscore the importance of stable, secure and cost-efficient energy, and the current surge in oil prices, a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have increased the focus on the energy security afforded by locally generated power.

Additionally, the threat of widespread blackouts from wildfires, hurricanes and heavy snow and ice storms remains high.

In response, the deployment of solar and storage solutions is increasingly being used to prevent power outages and provide reliable energy to an increasingly technological and energy-dependent world.

At the same time, scientific evidence further emphasizes the urgency of transitioning away from fossil fuels to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change. This reality means Vermonters must accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects large and small across our state.

With Congress politically divided and distracted by other time-sensitive issues — the ongoing war in Ukraine, the recent Supreme Court confirmation process, gun violence, inflation and entering year three of the Covid pandemic — we cannot afford to continue to wait for broad federal climate legislation that supports the renewable energy industry and the energy transition.

The good news is that Vermont does not need to wait for federal action to be a clean energy leader. We can take the first step by increasing Vermont’s renewable energy standard to provide the market signals required to address our increasing need for energy security and carbon-free renewable energy resources.

Adopting a 100% renewable energy commitment, as recommended by the Vermont Climate Council’s recent Climate Action Plan , will improve our local clean energy economy and put us on track to meet our climate goals.

However, a 100% renewable energy commitment for Vermont is only part of the solution. To adequately reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and make our grid more stable and secure, it is critical to develop additional, new renewable energy generation inside Vermont’s borders rather than relying on greater amounts of out-of-state sources of energy.

Increasing the amount of clean, renewable energy generated locally within Vermont will provide Vermonters with clean, affordable and secure energy long term while creating thousands of jobs, a true win-win-win.

  • More local, in-state renewable energy means energy security.

Getting 100% of our energy from renewable sources and increasing our commitment to build more of these projects locally creates climate resilience and delivers energy security to our local communities.

The crisis in Ukraine has only underscored the critical need for democracies to move away from highly volatile energy sources such as oil and gas originating from petrostates like Russia. The U.S. has had a troubling past with other petrostates, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and Venezuela, and the war in Ukraine is another clear signal that we will never have true energy independence as long as we rely on products from countries that are hostile toward our democracy.

  • Renewable energy is affordable.

Locally generated renewable energy like wind and solar allows us access to fuel without the price volatility we see from oil and gas, as they are already zero-cost resources. As the overhead costs related to renewables continue to decline, they are increasingly cost-competitive. When paired with energy storage, renewables can more closely match traditional baseload generation such as coal, natural gas and nuclear power plants and do so more inexpensively.

Coal-fired power is stagnant because it is not cost-competitive, and in many parts of the country, renewable energy paired with storage is more cost-competitive than natural gas generation.

These economic realities are creating an increased number of stranded coal and natural gas assets in the marketplace and a subsequent drop in investment into new oil and gas infrastructure projects . Vermont needs to be a leader today in order to reap the benefits of a future where locally generated renewable electricity is the cheapest form of energy production.

  • Locally sourced renewable energy means good-paying jobs.

Transitioning to a clean energy economy will result in the creation of tens of millions of new jobs in the U.S. These jobs include engineering design, installation, transportation, construction, maintenance and other good-paying jobs that will be distributed geographically and that cannot be outsourced overseas.

The transition to a clean energy economy will also allow for the creation of thousands of domestic manufacturing jobs to support the clean energy buildout here in the states. Committing to 100% renewable energy with at least 20% coming from local projects will position Vermont to attract and retain this future workforce.

Vermont-based clean energy businesses such as iSun in Williston, Dynapower in South Burlington and SunCommon and Northern Reliability in Waterbury are already building out their local workforces and this is only the beginning.

With all this upside from an economic perspective, a job-creation perspective and an energy-security perspective, inaction is not an option. We look forward to working with legislative leaders in Montpelier to advance a pathway toward increased amounts of locally generated renewable energy, a critical element of Vermont’s current and future economy.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Chad Farrell: 100% renewable energy is a win-win-win for Vermont .

Comments / 1

David Sammataro
4d ago

A win, win ??? unreliable, massively expensive, polluting "green energy" ?? Do any of these childish progressives realize the amount of environmental damage done in mining and extraction of the minerals to make solar and wind?? Do these fools realize that All that money is going to China?? There's a reason why Vermont has some of the most expensive energy costs in the nation , and it's ALWAYS these upper class white liberals pushing their poisionous beliefs onto the rest of us , green energy might be his religion, but low cost , cleaner fossil fuels beats "green" everytime

Reply
2
Related
VTDigger

MENTOR Vermont announces 2022-2023 Vermont Mentoring Grants application

MENTOR Vermont Seeks Applicants for the 2022-2023 Vermont Mentoring Grants. Burlington, VT—MENTOR Vermont announces the start of the 2022-2023 Vermont Mentoring Grants application process. As the only mentoring-specific grant funding in Vermont, these annual grants are designed to support new and existing youth mentoring programs across the state that match youth mentees (ages 5-22) with volunteer adult mentors in long-term, one-to-one, quality-based mentoring relationships. The 2022-2023 Vermont Mentoring Grants will award $306,000 in funding. There is no maximum award amount, award amounts are based upon a rubric of criteria. 2021-2022 grant awards ranged from $3,500-$55,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
City
Williston, VT
Local
Vermont Business
Burlington, VT
Government
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Burlington, VT
Business
City
Waterbury, VT
VTDigger

Rep. Seth Bongartz: Act 250 veto shows Scott’s lack of vision

Vermont is fast becoming a haven for people able to work remotely, including climate-change refugees. While this influx of people, their skills and their kids can be good for us, we need to be ready to handle the accompanying pressures on our rural landscape. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rep. Seth Bongartz: Act 250 veto shows Scott’s lack of vision.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont educational legislation and policy update

This press release highlights the progress of legislation and policy advancing structured-literacy curriculum and teacher training, and dyslexia screening in public education. The Q&A format enhances readability in this fast-paced online world, complete with footnoted links to additional information. To read our extensive footnotes, please visit: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Vermont-Legislative-Update.html?soid=1122571259276&aid=Lt5MMz7QC_Y.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Why were the ACLU comments relevant?

I appreciated the informative article (“Vermont police agencies are struggling to deal with severe staffing shortages” by Ella Ruehsen on June 12, 2022). It took a deeper dive into the current challenges in recruiting qualified police officers and 911 dispatchers across Vermont and the array of people innovating to improve outcomes.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Green Energy#Energy Security#Encore Renewable Energy#The Vermont Senate#Russian#Congress#Supreme Court
VTDigger

Brattleboro Savings and Loan Shred Day is coming

Brattleboro – Brattleboro Savings & Loan will be having its annual “Shred Day” on June 25th from 9 to noon at their main branch at 221 Main Street. This is a free event in which the public is encouraged to bring their confidential and sensitive papers—such as old bank statements and canceled or unused checks—that need to be securely disposed. The limit for each donor is five boxes, please.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Iraq
VTDigger

Artists chosen for public art commission at Essex Recovery Residence

MONTPELIER, VT—The calming nature photography of Carol Langstaff of Sharon, VT, and the vibrant mural work of Kathryn Wiegers of Rutland, VT, will help to create a welcoming and tranquil environment when their publicly commissioned artwork is installed at the new Vermont Department of Mental Health Recovery Residence in Essex.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Burlington should require a license to carry a firearm outside the home

Regarding the recent article in VTDigger by Jack Lyons on the increasing reckless gunfire incidents in Burlington:. According to the data and statistics presented by Lyons in the article, “there have been 12 gunfire incidents in Burlington this year — matching the number for all of 2020, and just two fewer than the 14 for all of 2021.”
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Emergency nurses protest increasing workplace violence, allege lack of support from UVM Medical Center

“We are here today because we’ve been using our voices and bodies to fight for a safer department for you and for us, and we don’t seem to be getting heard by the admin,” said emergency department nurse Amanda Young, 45. Read the story on VTDigger here: Emergency nurses protest increasing workplace violence, allege lack of support from UVM Medical Center.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy