Goalkeeper goes viral after bizarre penalty antics send Australia to the World Cup

By Ellie Abraham
 5 days ago

An Australian goalkeeper used bizarre tactics to ensure his country secured their place at the World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.

In the vital play-off match between Australia and Peru, Aussie goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne became the hero after saving a decisive penalty.

But, it was his goal line antics that stole the headlines as he did some unorthodox dancing on the line to successfully distract the Peruvian penalty-taker.

As Peru’s Alex Valera waited to take his penalty, Redmayne utilised the unusual distraction tactic by doing star jumps, squatting and generally flailing his body around chaotically.

The Sydney FC keeper dived down to his right and saved Valera’s penalty kick, sending Australia through to the 2022 World Cup.

Redmayne stood with his mouth agape, seemingly in shock that he had managed to pull it off. The rest of the team then came piling in to celebrate with their hero.

After the match, Australia's coach Graham Arnold said the antics were planned to put a “bit of uncertainty into their brains, get into the mental aspect of Peru”.

Redmayne was sent on by the coach at the very end of extra-time in the goalless draw, in preparation for the penalty shootout, as Arnold described him as “a very good penalty saver”.

Following his heroics, Redmayne said: “I'm not a hero. I just played my role like everyone else. I can't thank the team enough, the staff enough. I'm not going to take credit.”

Australia will face France, Tunisia and Denmark in Group D, with their first match against the reigning champions taking place on 22 November.

Andrew Redmayne
Graham Arnold
